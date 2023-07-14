Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$401 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 50%-80% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities and 20% to 50% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of its net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund will invest in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy incorporates both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.
Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.
The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.
Responsible Investing. In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CAMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|46.54%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|24.15%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|51.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|42.50%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|0.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|CAMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|46.27%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|23.82%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|44.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|40.42%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|1.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|CAMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|401 M
|658 K
|207 B
|66.53%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|15351
|76.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|273 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|57.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.95%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|41.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.76%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|59.62%
|Bonds
|31.76%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|61.80%
|Cash
|9.36%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|11.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.91%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|29.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|32.88%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|48.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.87%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|7.80%
|Technology
|18.09%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|58.28%
|Industrials
|13.70%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|5.47%
|Healthcare
|13.35%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|58.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.89%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|15.60%
|Consumer Defense
|8.81%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|15.73%
|Communication Services
|6.61%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|60.19%
|Basic Materials
|3.61%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|64.16%
|Utilities
|2.61%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|63.06%
|Real Estate
|2.23%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|74.69%
|Energy
|0.24%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|92.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMRX % Rank
|US
|35.98%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|82.40%
|Non US
|21.78%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|5.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Corporate
|44.26%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|23.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.41%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|15.14%
|Securitized
|20.68%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|37.38%
|Government
|11.96%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|81.72%
|Municipal
|0.68%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|26.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|45.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMRX % Rank
|US
|27.89%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|59.21%
|Non US
|3.87%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|48.29%
|CAMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|17.63%
|86.71%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|0.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|CAMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CAMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|32.65%
|CAMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|44.26%
|CAMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CAMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|CAMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2021
0.55
0.6%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...