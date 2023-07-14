The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion at time of purchase.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental, relative value investment approach to build a diversified portfolio of companies. Companies entering the portfolio generally need to satisfy Cambiar’s criteria on four levels: quality, valuation, value creation/catalyst, and risk-reward criteria:

● Quality – Cambiar’s analysts seek companies that are best-of-breed operators within their industries. Eligible businesses for the portfolio are evaluated based on the following characteristics:

● Management – Management teams should have a track record of success that has benefitted not just public shareholders such as the Fund, but a wide range of stakeholders, e.g., employees, customers, suppliers.

● Consistent margins – Companies with above average consistent margins suggest a relatively high value-add product or service and defensible market position.

● Return on invested capital (ROIC) – Demonstrates a pattern of value creation and capital discipline.

● Low leverage – Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to depend on the vagaries of the debt and/or equity markets to sustain their businesses.

● Free cash flow (FCF) – We view FCF to be a better measure of economic value creation versus alternative metrics such as EBITDA or EPS. Free cash flow is less subject to manipulation.

Valuation – Cambiar evaluates broadly accepted and recognized financial measures in gauging valuation. An underlying premise of the Cambiar philosophy is that certain industries tend to follow certain valuation ranges; the market does not randomly value stocks. Our preference is for issuers that appear reasonably valued based on a number of different metrics.

Value Creation/Catalyst – Cambiar’s research process also seeks to identify some form of fundamental positive development(s) that we believe the market is overlooking/underappreciating. Such catalysts may come in varying forms – examples include new product introductions, managerial changes, divestiture of an underperforming division, or simply better financial performance. Valuation, in and of itself, is not a catalyst – there must be some identifiable event that we believe will cause investors to positively reassess the business.

Risk-reward criteria – The final criteria is the investment team’s assessment of the issuer’s upside potential: companies entering the portfolio should possess the potential for a 3:1 return-to-risk requirement over a forward 1- to 2-year timeframe. This return can generally be achieved via a combination of multiple expansion and dividend yield. While Cambiar may not achieve this return target over the desired timeframe – or at all – the return requirement is intended to channel research efforts toward those situations that appear to offer the most compelling risk/return tradeoffs.

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio on a security-by-security basis, with the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the Adviser’s conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund’s risk through its research process as well as limits on individual position sizes and allocations to an economic sector.

The Adviser will consider liquidating or reducing its investment in a company if: (a) the investment thesis is realized and the stock reaches its price target, (b) the stock price increases disproportionately relative to actual company developments,

(c) position size, country or sector limits are reached, or (d) there is a negative change in fundamentals, or the investment thesis fails to develop as expected. The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because of a decline in price, and may add to the position if the investment thesis remains intact.