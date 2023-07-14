Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of small companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines small companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index companies ranged from $32.0 million to $14.0 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $3.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change.
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may also lend its securities.
The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a mix of smaller company stocks that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.
Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CALRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|39.93%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|34.30%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|32.69%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|21.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|9.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|CALRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|25.39%
|2021
|5.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|42.06%
|2020
|4.7%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|29.44%
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|CALRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CALRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.79 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|12.39%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|2519
|80.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|710 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|8.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.33%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|23.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CALRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|62.41%
|Cash
|2.25%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|38.44%
|Bonds
|0.08%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|3.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|64.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|63.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|63.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CALRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.22%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|20.45%
|Industrials
|17.57%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|40.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.34%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|4.98%
|Healthcare
|15.46%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|32.47%
|Technology
|10.55%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|87.11%
|Real Estate
|7.82%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|41.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.07%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|29.38%
|Basic Materials
|3.42%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|82.65%
|Utilities
|2.54%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|47.59%
|Communication Services
|2.01%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|68.90%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CALRX % Rank
|US
|96.91%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|38.44%
|Non US
|0.76%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|81.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CALRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.61%
|Corporate
|3.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.26%
|64.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.22%
|63.35%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|63.17%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.56%
|63.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CALRX % Rank
|US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|54.54%
|3.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.53%
|63.44%
|CALRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|70.34%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|63.33%
|CALRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CALRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CALRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|54.38%
|CALRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CALRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|75.04%
|CALRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CALRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CALRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|52.66%
|CALRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
