Mr. Matthew C. Patten, received his B.S. degree from Boston College in Economics and Environmental Geo-Science. He was awarded his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Patten has been Chairman of the Board of The Cutler Trust since September, 2006. He has been a member, Investment Committee Member and Portfolio Manager of Cutler Investment Counsel and its affiliates since 2003 and President of Cutler Investment Counsel since 2004.