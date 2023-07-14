Home
Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund

mutual fund
CALCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.8 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (CCLAX) Primary C (CALCX) Inst (CFAIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund

CALCX | Fund

$16.80

$296 M

1.74%

$0.29

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$296 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CALCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    1286466
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Bourgette

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 50%-80% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities and 20% to 50% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of its net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund will invest in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy incorporates both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.

Responsible Investing.  In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CALCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -8.1% 18.8% 58.92%
1 Yr 1.9% -10.0% 54.2% 37.25%
3 Yr -1.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 42.45%
5 Yr -0.2%* -6.4% 6.1% 25.00%
10 Yr 0.1%* -4.4% 5.3% 32.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -35.0% 33.6% 39.59%
2021 1.1% -5.9% 7.0% 50.59%
2020 2.5% -3.6% 12.1% 14.60%
2019 2.6% -2.5% 5.1% 35.86%
2018 -1.5% -4.8% -0.6% 25.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.0% 18.8% 58.01%
1 Yr 1.9% -10.0% 54.2% 35.89%
3 Yr -1.7%* -6.7% 9.7% 42.17%
5 Yr 0.6%* -6.4% 7.5% 20.51%
10 Yr 2.4%* -4.4% 6.0% 26.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -35.0% 33.6% 39.59%
2021 1.1% -5.9% 14.7% 50.59%
2020 2.5% -3.6% 12.1% 14.60%
2019 2.6% -2.5% 5.1% 37.12%
2018 -0.7% -4.8% -0.4% 17.23%

NAV & Total Return History

CALCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CALCX Category Low Category High CALCX % Rank
Net Assets 296 M 130 K 62.8 B 69.59%
Number of Holdings 21 3 25236 63.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 236 M 125 K 11 B 55.58%
Weighting of Top 10 76.28% 6.3% 100.0% 48.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Calvert Bond R6 31.77%
  2. Calvert US Large Cap Value Rspnb Idx I 9.22%
  3. Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income R6 8.20%
  4. Calvert Floating-Rate Advantage R6 5.68%
  5. Calvert Flexible Bond Fund Class R6 4.84%
  6. Calvert Short Duration Income R6 4.07%
  7. Calvert Equity R6 3.46%
  8. Calvert International Equity R6 3.39%
  9. Calvert High Yield Bond R6 3.01%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CALCX % Rank
Bonds 		54.98% 11.31% 89.41% 38.18%
Stocks 		31.92% 3.48% 51.81% 74.09%
Cash 		11.33% -35.68% 69.40% 12.98%
Convertible Bonds 		1.46% 0.00% 71.77% 29.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.29% 0.00% 21.95% 37.13%
Other 		0.03% -2.79% 21.77% 54.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CALCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.15% 0.00% 83.50% 2.29%
Technology 		16.68% 0.22% 27.92% 50.69%
Industrials 		13.61% 0.14% 17.90% 5.05%
Healthcare 		13.20% 0.00% 24.25% 51.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.38% 0.00% 14.20% 22.25%
Consumer Defense 		9.42% 0.00% 51.19% 29.36%
Communication Services 		6.53% 0.00% 11.11% 53.67%
Basic Materials 		3.74% 0.00% 32.82% 72.02%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 48.33% 70.18%
Real Estate 		2.18% 0.00% 43.16% 89.45%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 62.93% 98.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CALCX % Rank
US 		20.81% 3.48% 51.08% 76.54%
Non US 		11.11% 0.00% 25.18% 41.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CALCX % Rank
Corporate 		42.83% 0.00% 96.66% 31.66%
Securitized 		26.28% 0.00% 52.08% 16.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.74% 0.15% 71.66% 17.08%
Government 		12.85% 0.00% 94.29% 80.18%
Municipal 		1.30% 0.00% 99.85% 19.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 61.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CALCX % Rank
US 		47.96% 9.98% 83.14% 35.08%
Non US 		7.02% 0.00% 30.21% 52.39%

CALCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 13.45% 22.25%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 1.58%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 58.08%

Sales Fees

CALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 11.11%

Trading Fees

CALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 10.39%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 2.00% 380.00% 29.90%

CALCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CALCX Category Low Category High CALCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.74% 0.00% 6.08% 70.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CALCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CALCX Category Low Category High CALCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -1.22% 6.83% 94.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CALCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CALCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bourgette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.

Schuyler Hooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2021

0.55

0.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

