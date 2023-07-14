Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
-19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$1.56 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CAIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|8.2%
|16.2%
|99.54%
|1 Yr
|-19.3%
|-22.9%
|17.7%
|98.16%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-10.8%
|10.3%
|98.99%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-12.6%
|5.9%
|91.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.2%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.7%
|-46.7%
|-16.9%
|95.85%
|2021
|0.7%
|-5.0%
|9.7%
|90.38%
|2020
|3.4%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|82.23%
|2019
|4.9%
|0.6%
|5.4%
|25.99%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.7%
|-1.6%
|N/A
|Period
|CAIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|8.2%
|16.2%
|99.54%
|1 Yr
|-19.3%
|-22.9%
|17.7%
|98.16%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-10.8%
|10.3%
|98.99%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-11.4%
|5.9%
|90.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAIJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.7%
|-46.7%
|-16.9%
|95.85%
|2021
|0.7%
|-5.0%
|9.7%
|90.38%
|2020
|3.4%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|82.23%
|2019
|4.9%
|0.6%
|5.4%
|25.99%
|2018
|N/A
|-5.4%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|CAIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.56 M
|984 K
|30.8 B
|98.17%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|2
|548
|87.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.57 M
|314 K
|30.5 B
|97.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.8%
|100.0%
|6.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIJX % Rank
|Bonds
|74.62%
|0.23%
|74.62%
|0.46%
|Cash
|22.48%
|-6.61%
|22.48%
|0.46%
|Other
|2.86%
|-1.00%
|18.32%
|10.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.06%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.45%
|99.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|80.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIJX % Rank
|Government
|51.25%
|1.77%
|73.78%
|15.98%
|Derivative
|23.74%
|0.00%
|28.30%
|1.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.81%
|5.77%
|94.60%
|79.45%
|Securitized
|1.72%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|89.04%
|Corporate
|0.47%
|0.47%
|40.57%
|99.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|92.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIJX % Rank
|US
|47.95%
|0.21%
|47.95%
|0.46%
|Non US
|26.67%
|0.00%
|26.67%
|0.46%
|CAIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.19%
|0.01%
|43.43%
|6.64%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.92%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CAIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAIJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|116.00%
|95.02%
|CAIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.02%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|57.53%
|CAIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CAIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-0.38%
|3.85%
|16.16%
|CAIJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|14.26
|5.39
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...