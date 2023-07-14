Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
-8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$1.42 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
* Annualized
|Period
|CAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|99.53%
|1 Yr
|-8.7%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|93.95%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-17.7%
|9.2%
|90.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.6%
|9.7%
|65.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|66.51%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|87.80%
|2020
|2.5%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|86.60%
|2019
|3.7%
|1.2%
|5.0%
|65.34%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.9%
|0.0%
|N/A
|CAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.42 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|99.54%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|563
|85.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.43 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|99.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|39.9%
|100.0%
|0.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIEX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.62%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|0.46%
|Cash
|35.48%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|0.93%
|Other
|2.87%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|18.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|95.37%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|99.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|64.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIEX % Rank
|Government
|45.37%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|34.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.14%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|4.63%
|Derivative
|19.13%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|1.39%
|Securitized
|1.85%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|97.69%
|Corporate
|0.51%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|99.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|91.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAIEX % Rank
|US
|40.60%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|2.31%
|Non US
|21.02%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|0.46%
|CAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.36%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|1.91%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|81.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|94.95%
|CAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.11%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|14.81%
|CAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.94%
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|14.29%
|CAIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.72
|2.41
