The Fund invests mainly in a globally-diversified portfolio of convertible securities (including synthetic convertible instruments) issued by both U.S. and foreign companies without regard to market capitalization. Convertible securities include, but are not limited to, any corporate debt security, debentures, notes or preferred stock that may be converted into equity securities of companies around the world, including in emerging markets. A synthetic convertible instrument is a financial instrument (or two or more securities held in tandem) that is designed to simulate the economic characteristics of a convertible security through the combined features of a debt instrument and a security providing an option on an equity security. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in convertible securities, including synthetic convertible securities. The Fund may establish a synthetic convertible instrument by combining fixed-income securities (which may be either convertible or non-convertible) with the right to acquire equity securities. In establishing a synthetic instrument, the Fund may combine a basket of fixed-income securities with a basket of warrants or options that together produce economic characteristics similar to a convertible security. Within each basket of fixed-income securities and warrants or options, different companies may issue the fixed-income and convertible components, which may be purchased separately and at different times.

The Fund anticipates that, under normal circumstances, the investment adviser's process will result in the Fund investing in a globally diversified manner, with at least 20% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets. Securities of foreign issuers are securities issues by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities or securities with economic characteristics similar to stock or the equity markets. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield fixed-income securities, often referred to as "junk bonds"; however, such limitation shall not apply to convertible securities, including synthetic convertible securities. Junk bonds are securities rated BB or lower by S&P, or Ba or lower by Moody's or securities that are not rated but are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may not acquire debt securities that are rated lower than C. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund may use derivative instruments such as options, futures and forward contracts. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

When buying and selling convertible securities, the Fund typically applies a four-step approach, without regard to market capitalization:

1. Evaluating the default risk of the convertible security using traditional credit analysis;

2. Analyzing the convertible security's underlying common stock to determine its capital appreciation potential;

3. Assessing the convertible security's risk/return potential; and

4. Evaluating the convertible security's impact on the Fund's overall composition and diversification strategy.

As well, the Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by country, company, industry, sector and currency and by focusing on macro-level investment themes. The investment adviser takes environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into account in making investment decisions.

Consistent with the Fund's investment objective and principal investment strategies the Fund's investment adviser views these strategies as low volatility equity strategies and attempts to achieve equity-like returns with lower than equity market risk by managing a portfolio that it believes will exhibit less volatility over full market cycles.