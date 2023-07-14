Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Acorn European Fund

mutual fund
CAEYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 -0.08 -0.32%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (CAFIX) Primary C (CAECX) Inst (CAEZX) A (CAEAX) Inst (CAEEX) Adv (CLOFX) Inst (CAEYX)
CAEYX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Acorn European Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 -0.08 -0.32%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (CAFIX) Primary C (CAECX) Inst (CAEZX) A (CAEAX) Inst (CAEEX) Adv (CLOFX) Inst (CAEYX)
CAEYX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Acorn European Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.59 -0.08 -0.32%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (CAFIX) Primary C (CAECX) Inst (CAEZX) A (CAEAX) Inst (CAEEX) Adv (CLOFX) Inst (CAEYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Acorn European Fund

CAEYX | Fund

$24.59

$105 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Acorn European Fund

CAEYX | Fund

$24.59

$105 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

CAEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Acorn European Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Kusmierczak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in European companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in companies in Western European countries (for example, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy), but also may invest up to 30% of its total assets in companies in emerging Central and Eastern European countries (for example, Poland, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Cyprus). For purposes of the Fund's policies, the Fund may invest in a company if (i) it is domiciled in, or the principal trading market for its securities is in, a European country, (ii) it derives 50% or more of its economic value from goods produced, sales made or services performed or has at least 50% of its assets in a European country or countries or (iii) it is a holding company that predominantly holds shares in such companies. The Fund may invest in a variety of countries, industries and sectors and does not attempt to invest a specific percentage of its assets in any given country, industry or sector.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the MSCI AC Europe Small Cap Index (Net), the Fund's benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $85.4 million and $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the 
company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index. The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the industrials, information technology, and health care sectors. 
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. 
The Fund takes advantage of the Investment Manager's research and stock-picking capabilities to initially invest in a limited number of companies (generally under 100), offering the potential to provide above-average growth over time. 
The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with: 
A strong business franchise that offers growth potential. 
Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage. 
A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company. 
The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions. 
Read More

CAEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -15.2% 34.7% 15.46%
1 Yr 21.2% -9.7% 40.5% 55.67%
3 Yr 3.9%* -2.6% 12.1% 68.42%
5 Yr 4.7%* -6.5% 8.2% 30.77%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.6% 9.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.0% -45.1% -3.8% 90.53%
2021 10.1% -4.5% 11.4% 18.09%
2020 7.0% -6.9% 13.1% 13.98%
2019 9.7% 1.8% 9.7% 3.26%
2018 -4.1% -9.6% -1.8% 44.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -29.2% 34.7% 12.37%
1 Yr 21.2% -25.4% 62.0% 39.80%
3 Yr 3.9%* -2.2% 11.9% 69.79%
5 Yr 4.7%* -6.5% 13.3% 23.86%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% 8.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.0% -45.1% -3.8% 90.53%
2021 10.1% -4.5% 11.4% 18.09%
2020 7.0% -6.9% 13.1% 13.98%
2019 9.7% 1.8% 9.7% 3.26%
2018 -4.0% -9.6% -1.8% 46.51%

NAV & Total Return History

CAEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAEYX Category Low Category High CAEYX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 70.10%
Number of Holdings 49 7 1788 78.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.3 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 73.20%
Weighting of Top 10 33.43% 4.3% 87.9% 44.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  2. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  3. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  4. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  5. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  6. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  7. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  8. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  9. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%
  10. Sweco AB Class B 5.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAEYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.66% 0.10% 108.46% 59.79%
Cash 		2.34% -81.12% 99.90% 31.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 59.79%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 76.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 62.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 57.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAEYX % Rank
Industrials 		31.39% 2.47% 34.57% 7.37%
Technology 		22.41% 0.00% 27.53% 7.37%
Healthcare 		18.61% 0.00% 28.53% 16.84%
Financial Services 		6.39% 0.00% 36.14% 89.47%
Communication Services 		6.27% 0.00% 11.10% 29.47%
Basic Materials 		4.94% 0.00% 19.84% 70.53%
Consumer Defense 		4.61% 0.00% 23.04% 80.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.34% 0.00% 37.84% 93.68%
Real Estate 		2.05% 0.00% 12.81% 43.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.55% 88.42%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 73.53% 91.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAEYX % Rank
Non US 		93.53% 0.00% 106.03% 78.35%
US 		4.13% 0.00% 95.38% 16.49%

CAEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.07% 5.71% 37.11%
Management Fee 1.09% 0.06% 1.19% 94.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.30%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.25% 16.67%

Sales Fees

CAEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CAEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 1.68% 184.00% 36.11%

CAEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAEYX Category Low Category High CAEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 85.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAEYX Category Low Category High CAEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -1.72% 4.23% 86.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Kusmierczak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2011

10.79

10.8%

Mr. Kusmierczak has served as Co-Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, or its predecessors, as an investment professional since 2001 and has been a Vice President of Columbia Acorn Trust since 2011. Mr. Kusmierczak began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College and an M.P.A. from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

Sebastian Pigeon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Pigeon has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC as an investment professional since 2015 and has been a Vice President of the Trust since 2021. He began his career in 1995 at Societe Generale as an associate equity research analyst. In 1996 he joined SG Cowen, the U.S. equity arm of Societe Generale, as an equity research analyst. Mr. Pigeon also worked for nine years at Exane BNP Paribas, leaving with the title of Head of U.S. Equity Research prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management LLC in 2007. Prior to assuming assistant portfolio manager responsibilities, Mr. Pigeon was an investment analyst with Driehaus Capital Management LLC . Mr. Pigeon received his B.A. degree in Political Science from the Institute of Political Sciences (Sciences Po) in France in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree from Marseille Business School (Euromed) in France in 1995.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×