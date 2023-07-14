Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.4%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|A strong business franchise that offers growth potential.
|■
|Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage.
|■
|A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company.
|Period
|CAEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|15.46%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|55.67%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-2.6%
|12.1%
|68.42%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-6.5%
|8.2%
|30.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|8.6%
|9.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|90.53%
|2021
|10.1%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|18.09%
|2020
|7.0%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|13.98%
|2019
|9.7%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|3.26%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|44.19%
|Period
|CAEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-29.2%
|34.7%
|12.37%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|39.80%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-2.2%
|11.9%
|69.79%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-6.5%
|13.3%
|23.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.5%
|8.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|90.53%
|2021
|10.1%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|18.09%
|2020
|7.0%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|13.98%
|2019
|9.7%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|3.26%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|46.51%
|CAEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|70.10%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|7
|1788
|78.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.3 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|73.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.43%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|44.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.66%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|59.79%
|Cash
|2.34%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|31.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|59.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|76.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|62.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|57.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.39%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|7.37%
|Technology
|22.41%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|7.37%
|Healthcare
|18.61%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|16.84%
|Financial Services
|6.39%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|89.47%
|Communication Services
|6.27%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|29.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.94%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|70.53%
|Consumer Defense
|4.61%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|80.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.34%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|93.68%
|Real Estate
|2.05%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|43.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|88.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|91.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Non US
|93.53%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|78.35%
|US
|4.13%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|16.49%
|CAEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|37.11%
|Management Fee
|1.09%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|94.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.30%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|16.67%
|CAEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|CAEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|1.68%
|184.00%
|36.11%
|CAEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|85.71%
|CAEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CAEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|86.46%
|CAEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2011
10.79
10.8%
Mr. Kusmierczak has served as Co-Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, or its predecessors, as an investment professional since 2001 and has been a Vice President of Columbia Acorn Trust since 2011. Mr. Kusmierczak began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College and an M.P.A. from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Pigeon has been associated with Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC as an investment professional since 2015 and has been a Vice President of the Trust since 2021. He began his career in 1995 at Societe Generale as an associate equity research analyst. In 1996 he joined SG Cowen, the U.S. equity arm of Societe Generale, as an equity research analyst. Mr. Pigeon also worked for nine years at Exane BNP Paribas, leaving with the title of Head of U.S. Equity Research prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management LLC in 2007. Prior to assuming assistant portfolio manager responsibilities, Mr. Pigeon was an investment analyst with Driehaus Capital Management LLC . Mr. Pigeon received his B.A. degree in Political Science from the Institute of Political Sciences (Sciences Po) in France in 1993 and his M.B.A. degree from Marseille Business School (Euromed) in France in 1995.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
