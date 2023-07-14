Home
CADVX (Mutual Fund)

Calamos Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.58 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (CIDVX) Primary C (CCDVX) A (CADVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$18.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CADVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    357633
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Calamos

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in dividend-paying equities (including common and preferred stocks and invests in units of Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. Given the Fund's focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broader equity market. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government. The Fund may invest in options in furtherance of its investment strategy.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in MLPs. MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges similar to the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.

Read More

CADVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CADVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 35.6% 38.04%
1 Yr 17.1% -34.9% 38.6% 14.95%
3 Yr 6.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 43.08%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 37.12%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CADVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 22.26%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 47.66%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 64.64%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.24%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 26.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CADVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -20.5% 35.6% 33.84%
1 Yr 17.1% -34.9% 40.3% 9.58%
3 Yr 6.8%* -27.8% 93.5% 42.67%
5 Yr 4.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 46.38%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CADVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 22.33%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 48.13%
2020 3.1% -13.9% 183.6% 64.56%
2019 3.6% -8.3% 8.9% 86.24%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 52.62%

NAV & Total Return History

CADVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CADVX Category Low Category High CADVX % Rank
Net Assets 18.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 95.85%
Number of Holdings 120 2 4154 47.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.25 M 288 K 270 B 96.08%
Weighting of Top 10 30.48% 1.8% 106.2% 55.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.87%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.03%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.14%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.79%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 1.78%
  8. Tesla Inc 1.59%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.54%
  10. The Walt Disney Co 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CADVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.80% 0.00% 130.24% 90.57%
Cash 		2.64% -102.29% 100.00% 20.30%
Preferred Stocks 		1.57% 0.00% 1.57% 0.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 37.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 34.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 34.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADVX % Rank
Technology 		25.03% 0.00% 48.94% 34.38%
Healthcare 		14.45% 0.00% 60.70% 49.08%
Financial Services 		13.46% 0.00% 55.59% 48.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.08% 0.00% 30.33% 18.15%
Consumer Defense 		8.39% 0.00% 47.71% 22.82%
Communication Services 		7.90% 0.00% 27.94% 59.65%
Industrials 		7.29% 0.00% 29.90% 87.44%
Energy 		5.58% 0.00% 41.64% 17.08%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 25.70% 36.29%
Utilities 		2.06% 0.00% 20.91% 64.70%
Real Estate 		0.74% 0.00% 31.91% 82.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CADVX % Rank
US 		93.57% 0.00% 127.77% 70.87%
Non US 		2.23% 0.00% 32.38% 45.81%

CADVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CADVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.04% 0.01% 49.27% 5.48%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 96.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CADVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 0.00% 5.75% 80.89%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CADVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CADVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 496.00% 40.73%

CADVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CADVX Category Low Category High CADVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 67.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CADVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CADVX Category Low Category High CADVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -54.00% 6.06% 83.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CADVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CADVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Calamos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 05, 2013

8.82

8.8%

John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis.   Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major.   The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.

John Hillenbrand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, John Hillenbrand is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. John joined Calamos in 2002 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO and as an Account Manager - Business Credit Group at Continental Bank. John received a BBA in Public Accounting from Loyola University and an MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Jon Vacko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Jon Vacko is responsible for portfolio management and investment research. He joined the firm in 2000 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Jon was a credit analyst with Duff & Phelps Credit Rating (now part of Fitch Ratings) in the Financial Institutions Group and served as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

