Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$18.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 2.04%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in dividend-paying equities (including common and preferred stocks and invests in units of Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Companies in certain economic sectors of the market have historically provided higher dividend yields than companies in other sectors and industries. Given the Fund's focus on dividend-paying securities, the Fund may, from time to time, have a greater exposure to these higher dividend-yield sectors and industries than the broader equity market. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government. The Fund may invest in options in furtherance of its investment strategy.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in MLPs. MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. By confining their operations to these specific activities, their interests or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges similar to the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation.
|Period
|CADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|38.04%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|14.95%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|43.08%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|37.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|22.26%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.66%
|2020
|3.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|64.64%
|2019
|3.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|86.24%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|26.89%
|Period
|CADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|33.84%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|9.58%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|42.67%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|46.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|22.33%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|48.13%
|2020
|3.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|64.56%
|2019
|3.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|86.24%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|52.62%
|CADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.4 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|95.85%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|2
|4154
|47.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.25 M
|288 K
|270 B
|96.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.48%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|55.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.80%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|90.57%
|Cash
|2.64%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.57%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|0.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|37.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|34.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|34.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADVX % Rank
|Technology
|25.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|34.38%
|Healthcare
|14.45%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|49.08%
|Financial Services
|13.46%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|48.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.08%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|18.15%
|Consumer Defense
|8.39%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.82%
|Communication Services
|7.90%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|59.65%
|Industrials
|7.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|87.44%
|Energy
|5.58%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|17.08%
|Basic Materials
|3.01%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|36.29%
|Utilities
|2.06%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|64.70%
|Real Estate
|0.74%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|82.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CADVX % Rank
|US
|93.57%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|70.87%
|Non US
|2.23%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|45.81%
|CADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|5.48%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|CADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|80.89%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|40.73%
|CADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|67.72%
|CADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CADVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|83.19%
|CADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 05, 2013
8.82
8.8%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, John Hillenbrand is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Multi-Asset Strategies and Co-Head of Convertible Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for those investment verticals. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. John joined Calamos in 2002 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he served as an equity research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston and ABN AMRO and as an Account Manager - Business Credit Group at Continental Bank. John received a BBA in Public Accounting from Loyola University and an MBA in Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Jon Vacko is responsible for portfolio management and investment research. He joined the firm in 2000 and has 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, Jon was a credit analyst with Duff & Phelps Credit Rating (now part of Fitch Ratings) in the Financial Institutions Group and served as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...