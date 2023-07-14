Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
30.8%
1 yr return
24.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|34.59%
|1 Yr
|24.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|15.28%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|56.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|54.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|40.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|CABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|58.61%
|2021
|1.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|65.60%
|2020
|8.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|47.54%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|CABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CABGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.06 B
|189 K
|222 B
|30.32%
|Number of Holdings
|194
|2
|3509
|11.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.27 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|37.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.33%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|90.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CABGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|45.01%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|51.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CABGX % Rank
|Technology
|36.34%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|48.06%
|Healthcare
|14.45%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|32.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.01%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|61.75%
|Communication Services
|9.73%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|59.44%
|Financial Services
|9.01%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|50.87%
|Industrials
|8.04%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|23.50%
|Consumer Defense
|5.47%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|23.74%
|Real Estate
|1.98%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|29.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.47%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|68.51%
|Energy
|0.46%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|50.29%
|Utilities
|0.03%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|29.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CABGX % Rank
|US
|94.79%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|49.88%
|Non US
|4.08%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|41.47%
|CABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|79.09%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CABGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|18.95%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Thomas Galvin is the lead senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Galvin has led the strategy since he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Previously, as president and chief investment officer of the growth equity group, Mr. Galvin spent nearly five years as chief investment officer and equity strategist for Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) in New York and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, which was acquired by CSFB. There, he was responsible for market, sector and asset allocation analyses. Earlier, Mr. Galvin served for more than 12 years in a variety of roles ranging from transportation industry analyst to chief equity strategist at Deutsche Bank, which acquired the investment boutique C. J. Lawrence, which he joined in 1986. Mr. Galvin began his career as an investment officer and portfolio manager at The Chase Manhattan Bank. With more than 20 years of experience as a leading equity strategist and securities analyst, Mr. Galvin was named to Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team for portfolio strategy from 1999-2002. From 1992–1995 Institutional Investor named him to its All-America Research Team for research coverage, and The Wall Street Journal named him to its All-Star Analyst Team from 1994–1996. He has been a member of the investment community since 1983. Mr. Galvin received an undergraduate degree in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from New York University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2013
8.47
8.5%
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2017
5.31
5.3%
Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2017
5.31
5.3%
Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2017
5.31
5.3%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2017
5.31
5.3%
Mr. Stevens, CFA, is Chairman and Principal, co-founded Los Angeles Capital in 2002. He is responsible for setting the firm’s strategic goals and is also an integral member of the firm’s Portfolio Management team. Prior to co-founding the firm, he was a senior managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. He joined Wilshire in 1980. In 1986, he assumed responsibility for Wilshire Asset Managemen. Prior to joining Wilshire, he worked for the National Bank of Detroit as a portfolio manager and was primarily responsible for major pension fund client relationships.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
