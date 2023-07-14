Home
Columbia Absolute Return Emerging Markets Macro Fund

mutual fund
CAARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.04 -0.06 -0.35%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
C (CMMCX) Primary Retirement (CMMRX) Retirement (CAARX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Absolute Return Emerging Markets Macro Fund

CAARX | Fund

$17.04

$72.7 M

2.76%

$0.47

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

105.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Absolute Return Emerging Markets Macro Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily allocating its assets among underlying Calvert income and equity funds meeting its investment criteria, including the responsible investing criteria described below. The Fund typically invests 50%-80% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in income securities and 20% to 50% of its net assets in funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest 0% to 10% of its net assets in cash and short-term money market instruments. The Fund will invest in accordance with a target asset allocation determined by the Adviser. The Fund’s asset allocation strategy incorporates both historical and forward-looking risk and return characteristics of various asset classes and correlations between asset classes to establish allocations intended to provide an optimal level of return for a given level of risk. Historical returns-based analysis and actual holdings data of the target underlying Calvert funds are then integrated to blend the styles of the underlying Calvert funds with the asset allocation policy.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in (1) derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, futures, options and swaps; (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); and (3) U.S. Treasury securities, including Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. The Fund will use these instruments to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations (including to gain or limit exposure to certain asset classes and/or sectors, and/or to manage duration) and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The above asset allocation percentages are allocation targets. The Adviser has discretion to reallocate the Fund’s assets among underlying Calvert funds. The Adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets (1) based on its view of economic and market factors and events or (2) to adjust for shifts in the style biases of the underlying funds. The Adviser also evaluates any necessary rebalancing to reflect different target asset class allocations based on changed economic and market conditions.

Responsible Investing.  In accordance with its asset allocation strategy, the Fund will invest in Calvert income and equity funds that consider responsible investment criteria including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CAARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -7.2% 18.1% 2.95%
1 Yr N/A -18.7% 21.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr 5.2%* -27.4% 13.2% 2.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.7% 18.1% 2.95%
1 Yr N/A -18.7% 38.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr 5.2%* -27.4% 16.4% 2.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CAARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAARX Category Low Category High CAARX % Rank
Net Assets 72.7 M 100 124 B 88.16%
Number of Holdings 43 2 8175 87.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 -1.51 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 91.13%
Weighting of Top 10 104.98% 4.3% 105.0% 0.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar15 33.58%
  2. 5 Year US Treasury Note Future Mar15 20.56%
  3. Singapore(Govt Of) 3.5% 8.63%
  4. Georgian Ry Jsc 7.75% 7.54%
  5. United Mexican States 4% 6.51%
  6. Dominican Rep 7.5% 6.24%
  7. Sb Cap Sa 144A 4.95% 6.14%
  8. Chile Rep 5.5% 5.67%
  9. Zambia Rep 8.5% 5.27%
  10. Magyar Fejl. Bk 6.25% 4.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAARX % Rank
Bonds 		50.28% -150.81% 180.51% 89.97%
Cash 		49.72% -261.12% 258.91% 6.98%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 71.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 58.72%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 40.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 86.77%

CAARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 26.65% 40.15%
Management Fee 0.92% 0.00% 2.29% 77.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.08%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.70% 38.67%

Sales Fees

CAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 632.00% 4.78%

CAARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAARX Category Low Category High CAARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.76% 0.00% 15.93% 84.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAARX Category Low Category High CAARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -1.55% 11.51% 92.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

CAARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

