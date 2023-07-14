The Fund invests in mid‑capitalization (“mid cap”) undervalued companies that show strong potential for growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies that have market capitalizations within the range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index, measured at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap Index ranged from $430 million to $73.63 billion. (Source: FactSet) The Fund may invest a portion of the portfolio outside (above or below) this market capitalization range. Also, the market capitalizations for the Fund’s portfolio companies may change over time, and the Fund is permitted to invest in (hold and purchase) a company even if its market capitalization moves outside the stated range.

The Fund’s strategy is rooted in the contrarian investment philosophy of Ariel Investments, LLC (“Ariel” or the “Adviser”), which depends on three interrelated tenets: patience, focus and independent thinking.

A Patient View . The Fund generally seeks to own differentiated companies with certain characteristics, such as strong cash flows, low debt, quality products or services, significant barriers to entry, predictable fundamentals that allow for the potential for double-digit earnings growth (at time of initial purchase), and low reinvestment requirements. We take a long-term view, and look past short-term price volatility, seeking to hold investments for a relatively long period of time—generally three to five years. However, the holding period may vary for any particular stock. Our long-term approach enables us to take our time to research a company and wait as long as necessary for its stock to reach a price we view as undervalued relative to our estimate of its private market value.

A Focused Approach . We seek to invest within our circle of competence, allowing us to build expertise and accumulate deep knowledge in specific sectors, to isolate key issues of importance, and to have strong convictions in the stocks purchased and held. This often results in the Fund investing a significant portion of its assets among fewer sectors than its benchmarks. The Fund is a diversified fund that generally will hold between 25‑45 securities in its portfolio. The Fund does not invest in companies whose primary source of revenue is derived from the production or sale of tobacco products, the manufacture of firearms, or the operation of for‑profit prisons. We believe these industries may be more likely to face shrinking growth prospects, litigation costs and legal liability that cannot be quantified.