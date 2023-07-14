Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$1.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.5%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|23.62%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|48.82%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|87.90%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|86.67%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|85.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|86.17%
|2021
|5.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|82.35%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|75.75%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|84.27%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|39.94%
|Period
|CAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|21.78%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|43.46%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|87.87%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|81.77%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|72.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|86.17%
|2021
|5.0%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|82.35%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|75.75%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|84.27%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|34.48%
|CAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.25 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|36.91%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|9
|2354
|89.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|475 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|29.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.51%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|10.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.34%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|81.10%
|Cash
|3.66%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|18.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|6.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|7.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|4.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|7.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.76%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|2.89%
|Industrials
|15.04%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|55.38%
|Healthcare
|14.64%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|11.02%
|Communication Services
|13.15%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|3.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.77%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|40.94%
|Technology
|4.35%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|93.18%
|Consumer Defense
|3.79%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|79.27%
|Energy
|2.94%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|86.61%
|Basic Materials
|2.72%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|84.78%
|Real Estate
|1.84%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|85.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|90.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAAIX % Rank
|US
|89.78%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|80.05%
|Non US
|6.56%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|21.78%
|CAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|70.78%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|58.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|17.92%
|CAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|16.97%
|CAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.87%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|43.27%
|CAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.582
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.689
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.560
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.589
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2002
19.76
19.8%
John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 10, 2009
12.56
12.6%
Timothy Fidler, CFA, Executive Vice President, is co-portfolio manager for Ariel’s mid cap value strategy. He joined Ariel in 1999. Mr. Fidler is the Ariel's director of research and also responsible for the Ariel ’s proprietary research in financial services companies. Mr. Fidler graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a B.A. with honors distinction and earned his M.B.A. with high honors from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining Ariel in 1999, he was a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley working on the firm’s U.S. value management te
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
