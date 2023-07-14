Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$118 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 2.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 127.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests principally in fixed-income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. These securities include: U.S. government bonds and notes, corporate bonds, municipal securities (limited to up to 25% of the fund's net assets), convertible securities, preferred stocks, inflation-indexed securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage-related securities (including CMOs), floating rate loans (limited to up to 20% of the fund's net assets) and other floating rate securities and foreign bonds. Typically, the fund's portfolio can be expected to have a dollar-weighted average maturity and an average effective duration of three years or less. The maturity of a security is generally the period remaining until the principal amount must be paid, or in the case of a security called for redemption, the date on which the redemption payment must be made. Dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is an average of the final maturities of the fixed-income securities held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a fixed-income security or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.
The fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) to as low as Caa/CCC or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. The fund will focus on U.S. securities, but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers (i.e., securities issued by companies organized under the laws of countries other than the U.S. or securities issued by foreign governments), including those securities denominated in foreign currencies and of issuers in emerging markets.
The fund may use derivatives instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, to manage the effective duration or maturity of the fund's portfolio, or as part of a hedging strategy. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), forward contracts and swaps (including interest rate and credit default swaps).
The fund's portfolio managers buy and sell fixed-income securities based on credit quality, financial outlook and yield potential. The portfolio managers may sell securities in anticipation of market declines or credit downgrades. In addition, the portfolio managers may sell securities held by the fund to take advantage of new investment opportunities.The fund does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover and, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.
|Period
|BYSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|61.98%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|48.96%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|54.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|75.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|73.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|BYSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|BYSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|58.68%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|44.62%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|87.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|91.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|83.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|BYSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|BYSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BYSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|118 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|87.35%
|Number of Holdings
|295
|4
|4919
|69.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|78.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.42%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|23.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BYSAX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.62%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|62.50%
|Cash
|5.73%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|28.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.25%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|49.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|6.25%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|27.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|15.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BYSAX % Rank
|Securitized
|35.27%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|26.39%
|Corporate
|29.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.92%
|Government
|25.84%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|34.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.20%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|44.27%
|Derivative
|3.78%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|9.03%
|Municipal
|0.43%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|17.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BYSAX % Rank
|US
|80.05%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|49.83%
|Non US
|11.57%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|55.38%
|BYSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|43.05%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|36.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BYSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.50%
|0.50%
|5.75%
|21.18%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BYSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BYSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|127.20%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|73.11%
|BYSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BYSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.02%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|48.44%
|BYSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BYSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BYSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|N/A
|BYSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2008
13.84
13.8%
David R. Bowser, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager David is a senior portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Sector team. He is responsible for managing multi-sector Core and Core Plus portfolios. David was previously a US select credit portfolio manager and investment-grade credit sector strategist. His previous portfolio management responsibilities involved managing custom investment grade and high yield credit portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, David spent seven years as an investment grade and high yield credit analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. David has been in the investment industry since 1987. David obtained an MBA from Boston University and a BA from Rollins College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2019
2.85
2.9%
Scott Zaleski, CFA, Director, Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Multi-Sector fixed income team. His responsibilities include management of non-US, global and unconstrained fixed income strategies. Previously at the firm, he served as a client portfolio manager for global multi-sector products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Scott worked at the Flatley Company where he was a senior portfolio manager responsible for managing the fixed income absolute return strategy. Additional experience includes positions at Wellington Management Company as a fixed income portfolio manager and credit analyst focused on corporate credit and structured products and investment management responsibilities at Putnam and Fidelity. Scott has been in the investment industry since 1990. Scott earned an MS in finance from Boston College and a BS from Skidmore College. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Gautam joined Insight's Fixed Income Group as a senior portfolio manager in 2003. Gautam leads the management of Insight's flagship US core, core plus and high yield strategies. Prior to Cutwater, Gautam was a member of the high yield team at Times Square Capital Management, where he focused on credit management for CBOs as well as high yield total return accounts. Gautam is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He holds a BS (Hons) from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA degree (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...