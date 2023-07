To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate bonds. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) uses a disciplined process to select bonds and manage risk. The process includes computer modeling and scenario testing of possible changes in market conditions. BNYM Investment Adviser will use other techniques in an attempt to manage market risk and duration.

BNYM Investment Adviser actively manages the fund's bond market and maturity exposure and credit profile. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds rated investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) at the time of purchase or, if unrated, deemed of comparable quality by BNYM Investment Adviser, with at least 65% of such

investment grade bonds issued by corporations or the U.S. government or its agencies. Generally, the average effective duration of the fund's portfolio will not exceed eight years. The fund may invest in individual bonds of any duration. There are no restrictions on the dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio or on the maturities of the individual bonds the fund may purchase. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the securities held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.

In selecting corporate bonds for investment, the fund's portfolio manager analyzes fundamental metrics, including the issuer's cash flow, leverage and operating margins, as well as its business strategy and operating performance, and macro economic factors. The fund typically sells a security when the portfolio manager believes that there has been a negative change in the credit quality of the issuer or has identified a more attractive opportunity or when the portfolio manager seeks to manage the fund's duration or tax position or to provide liquidity to meet shareholder redemptions.