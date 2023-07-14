Home
Trending ETFs

BXQYX (Mutual Fund)

BXQYX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BXQYX) Primary A (BXQAX) C (BXQCX) Inst (BXQIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Palmer

Fund Description

BXQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -11.0% 30.2% 55.68%
1 Yr 8.9% -12.7% 29.2% 55.81%
3 Yr -0.9%* -16.8% 12.9% 49.23%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -50.1% 7.2% 17.26%
2021 -5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 71.01%
2020 4.5% -7.2% 79.7% 62.92%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 38.60%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -30.3% 30.2% 53.65%
1 Yr 8.9% -48.9% 29.2% 51.73%
3 Yr -0.9%* -16.1% 12.9% 49.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -50.1% 7.2% 17.26%
2021 -5.1% -18.2% 13.6% 71.01%
2020 4.5% -7.2% 79.7% 62.92%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 38.60%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BXQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXQYX Category Low Category High BXQYX % Rank
Net Assets 11 M 717 K 102 B 90.15%
Number of Holdings 53 10 6734 88.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.92 M 340 K 19.3 B 88.45%
Weighting of Top 10 42.43% 2.8% 71.7% 17.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXQYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.49% 0.90% 110.97% 60.00%
Cash 		3.51% -23.67% 20.19% 33.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 22.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 16.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 4.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 17.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXQYX % Rank
Technology 		27.43% 0.00% 47.50% 20.96%
Financial Services 		25.40% 0.00% 48.86% 21.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.73% 0.00% 48.94% 32.47%
Communication Services 		9.22% 0.00% 39.29% 46.57%
Basic Materials 		8.54% 0.00% 30.03% 45.54%
Energy 		5.69% 0.00% 24.80% 28.46%
Real Estate 		3.30% 0.00% 17.15% 15.91%
Consumer Defense 		3.15% 0.00% 28.13% 89.65%
Utilities 		2.04% 0.00% 39.12% 36.61%
Industrials 		1.42% 0.00% 43.53% 94.05%
Healthcare 		0.07% 0.00% 93.26% 96.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXQYX % Rank
Non US 		95.25% -4.71% 112.57% 55.97%
US 		1.24% -1.60% 104.72% 39.41%

BXQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.49% 0.03% 41.06% 3.06%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 50.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.85% 6.53%

Sales Fees

BXQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 10.66%

BXQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXQYX Category Low Category High BXQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 30.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXQYX Category Low Category High BXQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -1.98% 17.62% 16.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

BXQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Mr. Palmer is a Managing Director and Co-Head for Emerging and Frontier Equities Team. He is responsible for and oversees Baring's Asia ex Japan investment function. Prior to joining Barings in October 2011, he was Senior Asset Manager/Head of Asia ex Japan Equities at KBC Asset Management in Dublin. During his time at KBC Asset Management, he also held the roles of Asset Manager focusing on Asia ex Japan Equities and Equity Analyst responsible for producing equity research on Irish and Asian companies. William has an honours degree in Business Studies, majoring in Economics and Finance from the University of Limerick.

Michael Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Michael is an Investment Manager in the EMEA & Global Frontier Markets Equity Team and is the lead manager for the Baring Russia Fund and Baring Frontier Markets Fund. He joined Barings in July 2012 after 17 years at AllianceBernstein where he held a number of equity portfolio management and research roles. His most recent responsibility before joining Barings was Portfolio Manager for Emerging and International equity portfolios. Michael began his career in 1992 at Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as a Partner Trainee. He has a BA (Hons) in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester.

Isabelle Irish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Isabelle Irish joined Barings in June 2013 as an Investment Manager in the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team and is co-manager on a number of strategies, including Barings’ flagship Global Emerging Markets Fund. Prior to joining Barings, Isabelle spent eight years at Pictet Asset Management, initially as an analyst in the Global Emerging Markets Team before moving to her most recent role as Latin America Portfolio Manager. Isabelle has a First Class Honours Degree in Mathematics with French from the University of Birmingham, she passed the IMC examinations in 2005 and was awarded the CFA designation in 2009. Isabelle is fluent in French.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

