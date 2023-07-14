Mr. Palmer is a Managing Director and Co-Head for Emerging and Frontier Equities Team. He is responsible for and oversees Baring's Asia ex Japan investment function. Prior to joining Barings in October 2011, he was Senior Asset Manager/Head of Asia ex Japan Equities at KBC Asset Management in Dublin. During his time at KBC Asset Management, he also held the roles of Asset Manager focusing on Asia ex Japan Equities and Equity Analyst responsible for producing equity research on Irish and Asian companies. William has an honours degree in Business Studies, majoring in Economics and Finance from the University of Limerick.