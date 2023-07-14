Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.4%
Expense Ratio 18.61%
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BXQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|56.45%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|54.28%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|50.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|17.53%
|2021
|-5.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|71.71%
|2020
|4.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|63.50%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|38.45%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BXQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|54.42%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|50.19%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|50.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|17.53%
|2021
|-5.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|71.71%
|2020
|4.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|63.50%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|38.45%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|BXQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11 M
|717 K
|102 B
|90.03%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|10
|6734
|88.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.92 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|88.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.43%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|17.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.49%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|59.87%
|Cash
|3.51%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|33.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|22.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|16.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|4.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|17.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Technology
|27.43%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|20.83%
|Financial Services
|25.40%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|21.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.73%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|32.34%
|Communication Services
|9.22%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|46.44%
|Basic Materials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|45.41%
|Energy
|5.69%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|28.33%
|Real Estate
|3.30%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|15.78%
|Consumer Defense
|3.15%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|89.52%
|Utilities
|2.04%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|36.48%
|Industrials
|1.42%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|93.92%
|Healthcare
|0.07%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|96.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Non US
|95.25%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|55.84%
|US
|1.24%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|39.28%
|BXQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|18.61%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|0.66%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.92%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|2.45%
|BXQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|88.89%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BXQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BXQAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|10.80%
|BXQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|33.50%
|BXQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BXQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXQAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.75%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|21.57%
|BXQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Mr. Palmer is a Managing Director and Co-Head for Emerging and Frontier Equities Team. He is responsible for and oversees Baring's Asia ex Japan investment function. Prior to joining Barings in October 2011, he was Senior Asset Manager/Head of Asia ex Japan Equities at KBC Asset Management in Dublin. During his time at KBC Asset Management, he also held the roles of Asset Manager focusing on Asia ex Japan Equities and Equity Analyst responsible for producing equity research on Irish and Asian companies. William has an honours degree in Business Studies, majoring in Economics and Finance from the University of Limerick.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Michael is an Investment Manager in the EMEA & Global Frontier Markets Equity Team and is the lead manager for the Baring Russia Fund and Baring Frontier Markets Fund. He joined Barings in July 2012 after 17 years at AllianceBernstein where he held a number of equity portfolio management and research roles. His most recent responsibility before joining Barings was Portfolio Manager for Emerging and International equity portfolios. Michael began his career in 1992 at Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as a Partner Trainee. He has a BA (Hons) in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Isabelle Irish joined Barings in June 2013 as an Investment Manager in the Global Emerging Markets Equity Team and is co-manager on a number of strategies, including Barings’ flagship Global Emerging Markets Fund. Prior to joining Barings, Isabelle spent eight years at Pictet Asset Management, initially as an analyst in the Global Emerging Markets Team before moving to her most recent role as Latin America Portfolio Manager. Isabelle has a First Class Honours Degree in Mathematics with French from the University of Birmingham, she passed the IMC examinations in 2005 and was awarded the CFA designation in 2009. Isabelle is fluent in French.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...