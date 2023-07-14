Home
Trending ETFs

BXITX (Mutual Fund)

BXITX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Roth

Fund Description

BXITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -7.1% 10.3% 77.05%
1 Yr 1.9% -9.9% 18.7% 41.23%
3 Yr -2.4%* -11.5% 72.4% 48.23%
5 Yr -4.0%* -14.3% 37.5% 89.47%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -33.4% 3.6% 56.59%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 33.95%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 86.26%
2019 0.9% -1.1% 5.1% 91.19%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 45.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -14.3% 7.8% 72.51%
1 Yr 1.9% -18.1% 22.2% 35.47%
3 Yr -2.4%* -11.5% 72.4% 47.90%
5 Yr -3.8%* -14.3% 37.5% 89.95%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -33.4% 3.6% 56.74%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 33.95%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 70.9% 86.26%
2019 0.9% -1.0% 5.1% 92.01%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.2% 35.64%

NAV & Total Return History

BXITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXITX Category Low Category High BXITX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 76.28%
Number of Holdings 285 2 2736 60.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 78.33%
Weighting of Top 10 11.37% 3.0% 100.0% 48.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  2. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  3. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  4. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  5. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  6. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  7. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.68%
  8. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.64%
  9. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.64%
  10. Travelex Issuerco 2 PLC 12.5% 1.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXITX % Rank
Bonds 		88.98% 0.00% 154.38% 82.36%
Cash 		7.07% -52.00% 100.00% 8.49%
Convertible Bonds 		2.21% 0.00% 17.89% 18.01%
Stocks 		1.75% -0.60% 52.82% 24.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 62.37%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 54.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXITX % Rank
Energy 		96.73% 0.00% 100.00% 16.40%
Communication Services 		3.27% 0.00% 99.99% 45.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.59%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 53.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 47.35%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 55.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 45.24%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 55.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.05%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXITX % Rank
Non US 		1.72% -0.01% 5.26% 1.46%
US 		0.03% -0.60% 47.59% 58.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXITX % Rank
Corporate 		82.57% 0.00% 129.69% 89.88%
Securitized 		10.23% 0.00% 97.24% 3.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.19% 0.00% 99.98% 9.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 48.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 38.12%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 55.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXITX % Rank
Non US 		48.08% 0.00% 118.12% 2.78%
US 		40.90% 0.00% 150.64% 96.49%

BXITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.03% 18.97% 37.56%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.84% 89.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 7.08%

Sales Fees

BXITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 50.42%

BXITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXITX Category Low Category High BXITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 14.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXITX Category Low Category High BXITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.96% -2.39% 14.30% 22.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BXITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Roth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2013

8.71

8.7%

Scott Roth is Co-Head of Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group, Chair of the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for various high yield bond total return strategies. Scott has worked in the industry since 1993 and his experience has encompassed fund management, underwriting, leveraged loans and high yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a vice president at Webster Bank and was a high yield analyst at Times Square Capital Management. He also served as an underwriter at Chubb Insurance Company. Scott holds a B.B.A. from Western Michigan University, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Sean Feeley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2013

8.71

8.7%

Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.

Martin Horne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Martin Horne is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Public Fixed Income with primary responsibility for the European High Yield, Structured Credit and Emerging Market Corporate Debt Investment Groups. He is also Chairman of the European High Yield Investment Committee and Vice Chairman of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for several of the firm’s loan and multi-strategy portfolios. Mr. Horne has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the mid cap, structured credit, investment grade and leverage finance markets. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a member of the European Leverage team at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein where he focused on lead arranging and underwriting senior, mezzanine and high yield facilities for financial sponsor driven leverage buyouts throughout Europe. He has also held positions at KPMG Corporate Finance where he advised on complex debt transactions and National Westminster Bank in the corporate banking unit. Mr. Horne also previously served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Reading University.

Thomas McDonnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Thomas McDonnell is a Managing Director and member of Barings LLC’s U.S. High Yield Investments Group and the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for a number of high yield total return portfolios, including global loan and global multi-strategy portfolios. Mr. McDonnell has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed leveraged loans, distressed credit and management of total return focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was a Managing Director at Patriarch Partners, LLC, where he had active involvement with portfolio company management teams, crisis managers and attorneys to effectuate turn around and recovery plans. Before Patriarch, he worked at Bank of America in the Corporate Finance Group and at Bank One in various risk management and corporate finance positions, specializing in credit risk management and structuring of off balance sheet special purpose entities. Tom holds a B.S. in Business Management, an M.B.A. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and is a Certificate Public Accountant (inactive).

Omotunde Lawal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Lawal is the Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Group and the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategy. She chairs the Emerging Markets Corporate Investment Committee and is also a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee and Global Investment Grade Allocation Committee. Prior to her current role, she was the Head of Barings EM Corporate Credit Research, with research coverage responsibilities for various sectors such as Real Estate, LATAM Energy, and LATAM Infrastructure. She has worked in the industry since 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she was a portfolio manager at Cosford Capital Management, focusing on high yield and distressed LATAM and CEEMEA corporates. Prior to this, she was at Standard Bank, where she traded and invested in distressed and stressed emerging markets corporates in LATAM and CEEMEA for the Principal Trading Team. Earlier, she worked at Barclays Capital and Deloitte & Touche/Arthur Andersen. Ms. Lawal holds a B.Sc. in Accounting & Finance from University of Warwick, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants in England and Wales, and is a member of the CFA Institute. She shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund (since June 1, 2021) and Barings Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund (since May 1, 2021).

Chris Sawyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Sawyer is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ European High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s European High Yield Investment Committee and Global High Yield Allocation Committee as well as is responsible for the portfolio management of several high yield strategies. Mr. Sawyer has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to joining the trading team in 2008, he was a member of the portfolio monitoring team where he was responsible for the performance analysis of individual portfolio assets. Mr. Sawyer holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Business Finance from Brunel University. He shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund (since May 1, 2021) and Barings Global Floating Rate Fund (since March 2, 2020).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

