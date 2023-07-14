Ms. Lawal is the Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Group and the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategy. She chairs the Emerging Markets Corporate Investment Committee and is also a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee and Global Investment Grade Allocation Committee. Prior to her current role, she was the Head of Barings EM Corporate Credit Research, with research coverage responsibilities for various sectors such as Real Estate, LATAM Energy, and LATAM Infrastructure. She has worked in the industry since 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she was a portfolio manager at Cosford Capital Management, focusing on high yield and distressed LATAM and CEEMEA corporates. Prior to this, she was at Standard Bank, where she traded and invested in distressed and stressed emerging markets corporates in LATAM and CEEMEA for the Principal Trading Team. Earlier, she worked at Barclays Capital and Deloitte & Touche/Arthur Andersen. Ms. Lawal holds a B.Sc. in Accounting & Finance from University of Warwick, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants in England and Wales, and is a member of the CFA Institute. She shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund (since June 1, 2021) and Barings Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund (since May 1, 2021).