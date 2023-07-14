Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$383 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.0%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BXFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|12.24%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|49.32%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|26.91%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|38.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXFYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|13.65%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|47.46%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|27.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|42.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BXFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|383 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|78.03%
|Number of Holdings
|404
|12
|1447
|46.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.5 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|82.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.95%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|79.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.25%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|17.13%
|Cash
|0.96%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|83.22%
|Stocks
|0.79%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|23.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|97.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|93.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|99.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.90%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|98.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.45%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.90%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|98.90%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.45%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|99.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|98.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Non US
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|5.24%
|US
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|78.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.69%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|9.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.11%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|84.62%
|Securitized
|0.20%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|47.72%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|98.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|98.25%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|98.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Non US
|84.20%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|1.05%
|US
|14.05%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|99.65%
|BXFYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|65.73%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|68.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BXFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.81%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|27.70%
|BXFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BXFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXFYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.39%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|62.19%
|BXFYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Martin Horne is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Public Fixed Income with primary responsibility for the European High Yield, Structured Credit and Emerging Market Corporate Debt Investment Groups. He is also Chairman of the European High Yield Investment Committee and Vice Chairman of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for several of the firm’s loan and multi-strategy portfolios. Mr. Horne has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the mid cap, structured credit, investment grade and leverage finance markets. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a member of the European Leverage team at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein where he focused on lead arranging and underwriting senior, mezzanine and high yield facilities for financial sponsor driven leverage buyouts throughout Europe. He has also held positions at KPMG Corporate Finance where he advised on complex debt transactions and National Westminster Bank in the corporate banking unit. Mr. Horne also previously served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Reading University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Thomas McDonnell is a Managing Director and member of Barings LLC’s U.S. High Yield Investments Group and the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for a number of high yield total return portfolios, including global loan and global multi-strategy portfolios. Mr. McDonnell has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed leveraged loans, distressed credit and management of total return focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was a Managing Director at Patriarch Partners, LLC, where he had active involvement with portfolio company management teams, crisis managers and attorneys to effectuate turn around and recovery plans. Before Patriarch, he worked at Bank of America in the Corporate Finance Group and at Bank One in various risk management and corporate finance positions, specializing in credit risk management and structuring of off balance sheet special purpose entities. Tom holds a B.S. in Business Management, an M.B.A. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and is a Certificate Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Sawyer is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ European High Yield Investments Group and the firm’s European High Yield Investment Committee. He is responsible for the portfolio management of several high yield strategies and also manages the firm’s European high yield trading operations. Mr. Sawyer has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to joining the trading team in 2008, he was a member of the portfolio monitoring team where he was responsible for the performance analysis of individual portfolio assets. Mr. Sawyer holds a B.Sc. in Economics and Business Finance from Brunel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
