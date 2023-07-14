Martin Horne is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Public Fixed Income with primary responsibility for the European High Yield, Structured Credit and Emerging Market Corporate Debt Investment Groups. He is also Chairman of the European High Yield Investment Committee and Vice Chairman of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for several of the firm’s loan and multi-strategy portfolios. Mr. Horne has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the mid cap, structured credit, investment grade and leverage finance markets. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a member of the European Leverage team at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein where he focused on lead arranging and underwriting senior, mezzanine and high yield facilities for financial sponsor driven leverage buyouts throughout Europe. He has also held positions at KPMG Corporate Finance where he advised on complex debt transactions and National Westminster Bank in the corporate banking unit. Mr. Horne also previously served on the board of directors of the Loan Market Association. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Reading University.