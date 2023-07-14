Home
Trending ETFs

BXEYX (Mutual Fund)

BXEYX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$73.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Emerging Markets Debt Blended Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ricardo Adrogué

Fund Description

BXEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -6.1% 13.6% 63.75%
1 Yr 9.1% -7.5% 19.8% 42.30%
3 Yr -10.5%* -17.0% 2.0% 93.85%
5 Yr -4.9%* -18.7% 2.9% 72.22%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -58.7% 15.1% 86.83%
2021 -6.6% -12.8% 25.4% 88.78%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 3.30%
2019 2.3% -19.2% 4.3% 28.19%
2018 -2.2% -7.2% 5.2% 48.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -19.8% 11.3% 62.24%
1 Yr 9.1% -21.4% 19.8% 39.27%
3 Yr -10.5%* -17.0% 5.1% 93.83%
5 Yr -4.9%* -18.7% 4.3% 75.87%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -58.7% 15.1% 86.83%
2021 -6.6% -12.8% 25.4% 88.78%
2020 2.8% -6.9% 3.9% 3.30%
2019 2.3% -19.2% 4.3% 32.55%
2018 -2.2% -7.2% 5.2% 64.64%

NAV & Total Return History

BXEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXEYX Category Low Category High BXEYX % Rank
Net Assets 73.8 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 68.88%
Number of Holdings 195 4 2121 60.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.01 M -134 M 1.25 B 82.46%
Weighting of Top 10 36.56% 2.2% 95.0% 18.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXEYX % Rank
Bonds 		85.21% -0.02% 116.66% 78.15%
Cash 		12.08% -16.66% 101.67% 24.00%
Convertible Bonds 		2.71% 0.00% 8.47% 5.23%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 40.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 24.31%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 25.85%

BXEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.17% 43.25% 43.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.10% 62.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.65% 39.13%

Sales Fees

BXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 218.00% 88.20%

BXEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXEYX Category Low Category High BXEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.78% 26.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXEYX Category Low Category High BXEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.48% -2.28% 9.04% 32.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BXEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ricardo Adrogué

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2015

6.61

6.6%

Dr. Adrogué is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Sovereign Debt and Currencies Group. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Local Debt strategy and Blended Total Return Debt strategy, and backup portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Sovereign Hard Currency Debt strategy. Dr. Adrogué has worked in the industry since 1992 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management, economic strategy and academia. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was at Cabezon Investment Group, LLC as well as at Wellington Management Company where he built a successful track record for the Emerging Markets Local Debt program and managed over $11 billion. Before Wellington, he worked at the International Monetary Fund conducting inflation modeling work for central banks and was country desk for Brazil, Costa Rica, and Trinidad and Tobago. He also worked with Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup as a vice president of markets and economic analysis, a senior economist and strategist for Panama and Peru, and New York University as an adjunct professor of Latin American Economics. Dr. Adrogué holds a B.A. in Economics from the Universidad Católica Argentina, an M.A. in Economics and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Cem Karacadag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2015

6.61

6.6%

Mr. Karacadag is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Group. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt strategy and backup portfolio manager for the firm’s Emerging Markets Sovereign Local Debt strategy and Blended Total Return strategy. Mr. Karacadag has worked in the industry since 1994 and his experience has encompassed sovereign credit analysis, macroeconomic policy research and advice, and emerging markets fixed income strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was at OppenheimerFunds, where he worked on sovereign hard currency and local currency investments in Eastern Europe and Asia. Before Oppenheimer, he worked at Credit Suisse covering emerging market sovereigns in Asia and Latin America, and at the International Monetary Fund, where he focused on monetary policy instruments, exchange rate policy and bank restructuring in China, Indonesia and Eastern Europe. He also held positions at Standard & Poor’s and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mr. Karacadag holds a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University and an M.A. in International Economics and European Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

Natalia Krol

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Ms. Krol is a Director and portfolio manager of Barings’ Emerging Markets Blended Total Return strategy. Prior to joining Barings, she was a Credit Analyst at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered natural resources and capital goods sectors across emerging markets, European high yield and investment grade markets, and a European High Yield Research Analyst at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

