Dr. Adrogué is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Sovereign Debt and Currencies Group. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Local Debt strategy and Blended Total Return Debt strategy, and backup portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Sovereign Hard Currency Debt strategy. Dr. Adrogué has worked in the industry since 1992 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management, economic strategy and academia. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was at Cabezon Investment Group, LLC as well as at Wellington Management Company where he built a successful track record for the Emerging Markets Local Debt program and managed over $11 billion. Before Wellington, he worked at the International Monetary Fund conducting inflation modeling work for central banks and was country desk for Brazil, Costa Rica, and Trinidad and Tobago. He also worked with Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup as a vice president of markets and economic analysis, a senior economist and strategist for Panama and Peru, and New York University as an adjunct professor of Latin American Economics. Dr. Adrogué holds a B.A. in Economics from the Universidad Católica Argentina, an M.A. in Economics and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.