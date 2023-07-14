Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$73.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BXEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|64.65%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|40.18%
|3 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|91.91%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|70.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|86.21%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|88.14%
|2020
|2.9%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|2.97%
|2019
|2.3%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|28.52%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|49.29%
|Period
|BXEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|63.44%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|37.16%
|3 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|91.88%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|74.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BXEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|86.21%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|88.14%
|2020
|2.9%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|2.97%
|2019
|2.3%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|32.89%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|65.00%
|BXEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|73.8 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|69.18%
|Number of Holdings
|195
|4
|2121
|60.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.01 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|82.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.56%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|18.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BXEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.21%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|78.46%
|Cash
|12.08%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|24.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.71%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|5.54%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|41.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|26.15%
|BXEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.17%
|43.25%
|48.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|62.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|5.60%
|BXEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BXEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BXEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|218.00%
|88.50%
|BXEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|26.59%
|BXEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BXEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BXEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.98%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|53.44%
|BXEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2015
6.61
6.6%
Dr. Adrogué is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Global Sovereign Debt and Currencies Group. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Local Debt strategy and Blended Total Return Debt strategy, and backup portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Sovereign Hard Currency Debt strategy. Dr. Adrogué has worked in the industry since 1992 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management, economic strategy and academia. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was at Cabezon Investment Group, LLC as well as at Wellington Management Company where he built a successful track record for the Emerging Markets Local Debt program and managed over $11 billion. Before Wellington, he worked at the International Monetary Fund conducting inflation modeling work for central banks and was country desk for Brazil, Costa Rica, and Trinidad and Tobago. He also worked with Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup as a vice president of markets and economic analysis, a senior economist and strategist for Panama and Peru, and New York University as an adjunct professor of Latin American Economics. Dr. Adrogué holds a B.A. in Economics from the Universidad Católica Argentina, an M.A. in Economics and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2015
6.61
6.6%
Mr. Karacadag is a Managing Director and Head of Barings’ Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Group. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt strategy and backup portfolio manager for the firm’s Emerging Markets Sovereign Local Debt strategy and Blended Total Return strategy. Mr. Karacadag has worked in the industry since 1994 and his experience has encompassed sovereign credit analysis, macroeconomic policy research and advice, and emerging markets fixed income strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was at OppenheimerFunds, where he worked on sovereign hard currency and local currency investments in Eastern Europe and Asia. Before Oppenheimer, he worked at Credit Suisse covering emerging market sovereigns in Asia and Latin America, and at the International Monetary Fund, where he focused on monetary policy instruments, exchange rate policy and bank restructuring in China, Indonesia and Eastern Europe. He also held positions at Standard & Poor’s and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mr. Karacadag holds a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University and an M.A. in International Economics and European Studies from Johns Hopkins University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Ms. Krol is a Director and portfolio manager of Barings’ Emerging Markets Blended Total Return strategy. Prior to joining Barings, she was a Credit Analyst at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered natural resources and capital goods sectors across emerging markets, European high yield and investment grade markets, and a European High Yield Research Analyst at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
