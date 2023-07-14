Home
Trending ETFs

BXDAX (Mutual Fund)

BXDAX (Mutual Fund)

Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (BXDAX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.82%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Barings Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 08, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Trevallion

Fund Description

BXDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -6.3% 3.8% 29.86%
1 Yr -1.6% -11.5% 2.9% 67.88%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.1% 1.3% 79.70%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.6% 3.2% 97.01%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% 9.42%
2021 -0.2% -2.0% 2.2% 8.36%
2020 -0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 95.14%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 83.11%
2018 -0.3% -3.7% 0.4% 51.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -6.3% 3.8% 27.43%
1 Yr -1.6% -11.5% 1.9% 63.54%
3 Yr -3.2%* -6.1% 4.5% 79.78%
5 Yr -2.6%* -8.3% 1.7% 97.15%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% 9.42%
2021 -0.2% -2.0% 2.2% 8.36%
2020 -0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 95.33%
2019 0.3% -28.6% 3.0% 84.84%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 54.26%

NAV & Total Return History

BXDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXDAX Category Low Category High BXDAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 49.74%
Number of Holdings 428 4 4919 53.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 69.10%
Weighting of Top 10 8.93% 1.7% 100.0% 89.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KREF LTD 1.389% 1.60%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 4.25% 1.38%
  3. WESTLAKE AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABLES TRUST 1.23% 1.23%
  4. Baidu, Inc. 1.62% 0.95%
  5. Fna VI LLC 1.35% 0.85%
  6. Bank of America Corporation 2.82% 0.84%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.45% 0.81%
  8. EXETER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABLES TRUST 4.13% 0.79%
  9. Shimao Group Holdings Ltd 6.125% 0.79%
  10. NAVIENT PRIVATE EDUCATION REFI LOAN TRUST 0.84% 0.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXDAX % Rank
Bonds 		94.60% 49.71% 194.71% 33.16%
Convertible Bonds 		3.86% 0.00% 27.71% 31.25%
Cash 		1.43% -102.46% 39.20% 79.34%
Other 		0.09% -2.59% 10.19% 7.81%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.66% 11.31% 18.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 63.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXDAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 94.23%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 93.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 94.09%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.36%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 93.83%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 94.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 94.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 93.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 2.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXDAX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.54% 9.00% 17.88%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 53.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXDAX % Rank
Corporate 		50.02% 0.00% 100.00% 34.90%
Securitized 		46.82% 0.00% 97.27% 13.02%
Government 		1.67% 0.00% 73.63% 87.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.43% 0.00% 44.09% 87.85%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 17.46% 45.31%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 62.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXDAX % Rank
US 		67.36% 0.00% 165.96% 88.54%
Non US 		27.24% 0.00% 72.71% 6.08%

BXDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 19.98% 30.27%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 58.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.00%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.50% 4.66%

Sales Fees

BXDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.82% 2.00% 500.00% 40.84%

BXDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXDAX Category Low Category High BXDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 98.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXDAX Category Low Category High BXDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -1.27% 4.98% 10.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BXDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Trevallion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2015

6.4

6.4%

Douglas Trevallion is a member of the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and the Head of Global Securitized and Liquid Products. Doug is responsible for the portfolio management of the firm’s securitized and multi-asset portfolio strategies. Doug has worked in the industry since 1987 and his experience has encompassed stable value, core, core plus, active short and leveraged inflation strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he worked at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company where he established fixed income analytical and risk capabilities for the company. Doug holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Stephen Ehrenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2018

3.48

3.5%

Stephen Ehrenberg is a portfolio manager for Barings’ Investment Grade Fixed Income Group. Steve has worked in the industry since 2002 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management and credit analysis for both investment grade and high yield corporate credit. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he worked in capital markets at MassMutual as part of the firm’s executive development program. Steve holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point (Phi Beta Kappa), an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Business School (High Distinction) and is a member of the CFA Institute. Prior to attending business school, Steve served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where he held numerous leadership positions and graduated from both Airborne and Ranger School.

Charles Sanford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

0.92

0.9%

Charles S. Sanford is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Barings in 2004, was employed by Booz, Allen and Hamilton and BellSouth.

Yulia Alekseeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

0.92

0.9%

Yulia Alekseeva is a Portfolio Manager in the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and Head of Securitized Credit Research. Yulia has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to re-joining the firm in 2019, Yulia was employed at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Principal in the Structured Credit department following positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Yulia holds a B.A. in Economics & Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the CFA Institute and an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Natalia Krol

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Ms. Krol is a Director and portfolio manager of Barings’ Emerging Markets Blended Total Return strategy. Prior to joining Barings, she was a Credit Analyst at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered natural resources and capital goods sectors across emerging markets, European high yield and investment grade markets, and a European High Yield Research Analyst at Barclays Capital.

Omotunde Lawal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Ms. Lawal is the Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Group and the lead portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt strategy. She chairs the Emerging Markets Corporate Investment Committee and is also a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee and Global Investment Grade Allocation Committee. Prior to her current role, she was the Head of Barings EM Corporate Credit Research, with research coverage responsibilities for various sectors such as Real Estate, LATAM Energy, and LATAM Infrastructure. She has worked in the industry since 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she was a portfolio manager at Cosford Capital Management, focusing on high yield and distressed LATAM and CEEMEA corporates. Prior to this, she was at Standard Bank, where she traded and invested in distressed and stressed emerging markets corporates in LATAM and CEEMEA for the Principal Trading Team. Earlier, she worked at Barclays Capital and Deloitte & Touche/Arthur Andersen. Ms. Lawal holds a B.Sc. in Accounting & Finance from University of Warwick, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants in England and Wales, and is a member of the CFA Institute. She shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Active Short Duration Bond Fund (since June 1, 2021) and Barings Global Credit Income Opportunities Fund (since May 1, 2021).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

