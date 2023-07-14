Christopher Carosa is the president of the Carosa Stanton Asset Management as well as serving as the president and portfolio manager of the Series. Mr Carosa has managed the Bullfinch Series' portfolio since July 24, 1997. Carosa began his career in 1982 with Manning & Napier Advisors, Inc. When he left Manning & Napier in the summer of 1996 to begin writing finance books, he was executive vice president and senior trust officer for Exeter Trust Company. Carosa is the author of Due Diligence: The Individual Trustee's Guide to Selecting and Monitoring a Professional Investment Adviser and is a co-author of Planning for the Affluent. He continues to research the impact of behavioral finance on portfolio theory.