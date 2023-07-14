Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$728 K
Holdings in Top 10
42.4%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BWNYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|78.28%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|63.89%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|47.38%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|30.86%
* Annualized
|BWNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWNYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|728 K
|481 K
|145 B
|99.50%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|2445
|89.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.02 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|97.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.40%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|16.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWNYX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.32%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|97.99%
|Cash
|18.65%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|1.01%
|Other
|0.03%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|5.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|60.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|59.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|59.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWNYX % Rank
|Industrials
|40.57%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|1.26%
|Healthcare
|14.06%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|15.62%
|Financial Services
|12.93%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|59.95%
|Technology
|11.61%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|85.14%
|Real Estate
|6.23%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|63.73%
|Consumer Defense
|4.88%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|29.72%
|Energy
|3.89%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|69.77%
|Communication Services
|3.15%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|39.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.68%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|98.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|93.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|99.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWNYX % Rank
|US
|81.32%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|94.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|96.23%
|BWNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|20.51%
|Management Fee
|1.12%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|BWNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BWNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BWNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|1.15%
|BWNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWNYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|72.11%
|BWNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BWNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWNYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|81.77%
|BWNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Christopher Carosa is the president of the Carosa Stanton Asset Management as well as serving as the president and portfolio manager of the Series. Mr Carosa has managed the Bullfinch Series' portfolio since July 24, 1997. Carosa began his career in 1982 with Manning & Napier Advisors, Inc. When he left Manning & Napier in the summer of 1996 to begin writing finance books, he was executive vice president and senior trust officer for Exeter Trust Company. Carosa is the author of Due Diligence: The Individual Trustee's Guide to Selecting and Monitoring a Professional Investment Adviser and is a co-author of Planning for the Affluent. He continues to research the impact of behavioral finance on portfolio theory.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
