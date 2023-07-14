Home
Bullfinch Greater Western New York Series

mutual fund
BWNYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.29 -0.23 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (BWNYX) Primary
Bullfinch Greater Western New York Series

BWNYX | Fund

$24.29

$728 K

0.00%

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$728 K

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Bullfinch Greater Western New York Series

BWNYX | Fund

$24.29

$728 K

0.00%

1.52%

BWNYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bullfinch Greater Western New York Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Bullfinch
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Carosa

Fund Description

BWNYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -23.7% 31.6% 78.28%
1 Yr 5.7% -41.1% 28.9% 63.89%
3 Yr 6.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 47.38%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 33.33%
10 Yr 2.5%* -10.0% 11.3% 30.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -52.6% 20.1% 5.13%
2021 4.9% -25.0% 15.1% 51.96%
2020 -1.4% -2.9% 196.6% 98.92%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 75.78%
2018 -1.7% -11.1% 0.0% 5.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -27.0% 31.6% 69.44%
1 Yr 5.7% -41.1% 48.6% 54.41%
3 Yr 6.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 46.52%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 44.41%
10 Yr 2.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 67.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -52.6% 20.1% 5.13%
2021 4.9% -25.0% 15.1% 51.96%
2020 -1.4% -2.9% 196.6% 98.92%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 75.78%
2018 -1.7% -11.1% 0.0% 11.83%

NAV & Total Return History

BWNYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BWNYX Category Low Category High BWNYX % Rank
Net Assets 728 K 481 K 145 B 99.50%
Number of Holdings 34 1 2445 89.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 97.74%
Weighting of Top 10 42.40% 2.9% 100.0% 16.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 16.91%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 14.24%
  3. Life Storage Inc 5.07%
  4. Manning & Napier Inc 4.82%
  5. Paychex Inc 4.79%
  6. Gibraltar Industries Inc 4.57%
  7. L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.36%
  8. Constellation Brands Inc Class A 3.97%
  9. Ultralife Corp 3.88%
  10. Corning Inc 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BWNYX % Rank
Stocks 		81.32% 0.00% 100.57% 97.99%
Cash 		18.65% -2.51% 100.00% 1.01%
Other 		0.03% -1.04% 36.11% 5.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 60.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 59.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 59.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWNYX % Rank
Industrials 		40.57% 0.00% 45.89% 1.26%
Healthcare 		14.06% 0.00% 47.15% 15.62%
Financial Services 		12.93% 0.00% 46.10% 59.95%
Technology 		11.61% 0.00% 40.65% 85.14%
Real Estate 		6.23% 0.00% 25.82% 63.73%
Consumer Defense 		4.88% 0.00% 32.18% 29.72%
Energy 		3.89% 0.00% 58.13% 69.77%
Communication Services 		3.15% 0.00% 30.98% 39.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.68% 2.49% 46.48% 98.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 93.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 99.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWNYX % Rank
US 		81.32% 0.00% 100.04% 94.47%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 96.23%

BWNYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.03% 33.98% 20.51%
Management Fee 1.12% 0.00% 1.50% 98.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

BWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 321.00% 1.15%

BWNYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BWNYX Category Low Category High BWNYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 72.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BWNYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BWNYX Category Low Category High BWNYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -2.06% 3.38% 81.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BWNYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BWNYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Carosa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Christopher Carosa is the president of the Carosa Stanton Asset Management as well as serving as the president and portfolio manager of the Series. Mr Carosa has managed the Bullfinch Series' portfolio since July 24, 1997. Carosa began his career in 1982 with Manning & Napier Advisors, Inc. When he left Manning & Napier in the summer of 1996 to begin writing finance books, he was executive vice president and senior trust officer for Exeter Trust Company. Carosa is the author of Due Diligence: The Individual Trustee's Guide to Selecting and Monitoring a Professional Investment Adviser and is a co-author of Planning for the Affluent. He continues to research the impact of behavioral finance on portfolio theory.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

