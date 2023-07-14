The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks of large capitalization companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or Nasdaq. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of Fund net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in stocks from among those in the large-cap value category at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investment portfolio, “large-cap stocks” are those whose market capitalization (stock market worth) falls within the range of the Russell 1000 ® Index at the time of investment. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies based on total market capitalization. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index ranged from $477.3 million to $2.7 trillion.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (“Bridgeway Capital”), uses a proprietary model-driven quantitative approach to selects stocks within the large-cap value category for the Fund. Value stocks are those Bridgeway Capital believes are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth, such as the ratio of price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow. Generally, these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index, plus large capitalization stocks with similar “value” characteristics. The Russell 1000 Value Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. Based on statistically driven rules, securities are sold when the reasons for selecting the stock are no longer valid or when necessary to maintain the risk profile of the overall Fund. Bridgeway Capital will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” outside the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in large-cap stocks at any point in time.

The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”). The Fund also may invest in stocks of mid-capitalization companies.

The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell futures contracts, including equity index futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.

Bridgeway Capital’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio securities. Bridgeway Capital uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, Bridgeway Capital may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record and/or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. Additionally, Bridgeway Capital generally prohibits investments in companies that, based on Bridgeway Capital’s judgment, are involved more than minimally in: (1) Sudan operations, (2) tobacco, or (3) adult entertainment.

While the Fund is actively managed for long-term total return, Bridgeway Capital seeks to minimize capital gains distributions as part of a tax management strategy. The successful application of this method is intended to result in a more tax-efficient fund than would otherwise be the case, but this method will not be solely determinative in any investment decision made by Bridgeway Capital.