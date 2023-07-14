Home
Trending ETFs

American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BWLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.17 -0.26 -1.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (BRLVX) Primary A (BWLAX) C (BWLCX) Inv (BWLIX) Inst (BWLYX) Retirement (BWLRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$681 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BWLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Montgomery

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks of large capitalization companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or Nasdaq. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of Fund net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in stocks from among those in the large-cap value category at the time of purchase. For purposes of the Fund’s investment portfolio, “large-cap stocks” are those whose market capitalization (stock market worth) falls within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of investment. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies based on total market capitalization. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index ranged from $477.3 million to $2.7 trillion.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Bridgeway Capital Management, LLC (“Bridgeway Capital”), uses a proprietary model-driven quantitative approach to selects stocks within the large-cap value category for the Fund. Value stocks are those Bridgeway Capital believes are priced cheaply relative to some financial measures of worth, such as the ratio of price to earnings, price to sales, or price to cash flow. Generally, these are stocks represented in the Russell 1000® Value Index, plus large capitalization stocks with similar “value” characteristics. The Russell 1000 Value Index includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. Based on statistically driven rules, securities are sold when the reasons for selecting the stock are no longer valid or when necessary to maintain the risk profile of the overall Fund. Bridgeway Capital will not necessarily sell a stock if it “migrates” outside the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index after purchase. As a result, due to such “migration” or other market movements, the Fund may have less than 80% of its assets in large-cap stocks at any point in time.
The Fund’s investments may include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”). The Fund also may invest in stocks of mid-capitalization companies.
The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell futures contracts, including equity index futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Bridgeway Capital’s investment process incorporates material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) information as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio securities. Bridgeway Capital uses ESG research and/or ratings information provided by third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks. As with any consideration used in assessing portfolio securities, Bridgeway Capital may, at times, utilize ESG information to increase the weighting of an issuer with a good ESG record and/or decrease the weighting of an issuer with a poor ESG record. Additionally, Bridgeway Capital generally prohibits investments in companies that, based on Bridgeway Capital’s judgment, are involved more than minimally in: (1) Sudan operations, (2) tobacco, or (3) adult entertainment.
While the Fund is actively managed for long-term total return, Bridgeway Capital seeks to minimize capital gains distributions as part of a tax management strategy. The successful application of this method is intended to result in a more tax-efficient fund than would otherwise be the case, but this method will not be solely determinative in any investment decision made by Bridgeway Capital.
Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on portfolio positioning to reflect its benchmark index, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors, including the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
Read More

BWLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 44.36%
1 Yr 5.2% -58.6% 197.5% 40.71%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 80.51%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 85.74%
10 Yr 2.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 50.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 22.3% 51.48%
2021 5.5% -25.3% 25.5% 71.61%
2020 -4.9% -8.4% 56.7% 97.95%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 42.94%
2018 -4.6% -9.4% 3.1% 80.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 42.07%
1 Yr 5.2% -58.6% 197.5% 38.28%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 80.88%
5 Yr -2.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 80.98%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 62.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 22.3% 51.48%
2021 5.5% -25.3% 25.5% 71.61%
2020 -4.9% -8.4% 56.7% 97.95%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 42.94%
2018 -3.0% -8.9% 3.3% 65.26%

NAV & Total Return History

BWLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BWLCX Category Low Category High BWLCX % Rank
Net Assets 681 M 1 M 151 B 55.02%
Number of Holdings 94 2 1727 38.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 58.31%
Weighting of Top 10 20.86% 5.0% 99.2% 83.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  2. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 7.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BWLCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 28.02% 125.26% 73.86%
Cash 		3.15% -88.20% 71.98% 22.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 19.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 13.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 15.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.94% 0.00% 58.05% 18.37%
Healthcare 		15.09% 0.00% 30.08% 74.65%
Industrials 		14.36% 0.00% 42.76% 16.38%
Consumer Defense 		10.52% 0.00% 34.10% 25.60%
Technology 		9.91% 0.00% 54.02% 56.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.10% 0.00% 22.74% 33.33%
Communication Services 		6.70% 0.00% 26.58% 34.16%
Energy 		5.77% 0.00% 54.00% 74.06%
Basic Materials 		3.37% 0.00% 21.69% 48.63%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 90.54% 55.94%
Utilities 		1.90% 0.00% 27.04% 81.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWLCX % Rank
US 		96.82% 24.51% 121.23% 26.96%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 41.42% 88.67%

BWLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BWLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.04% 45.41% 8.80%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 70.63%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 89.49%

Sales Fees

BWLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 21.68%

Trading Fees

BWLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BWLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 488.00% 65.37%

BWLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BWLCX Category Low Category High BWLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 41.90% 62.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BWLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BWLCX Category Low Category High BWLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -1.51% 4.28% 91.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BWLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BWLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2003

18.59

18.6%

John, CIO and President,founded Bridgeway in 1993.He worked with computer modeling and quantitative methods as a research engineer at MIT in the late 1970s. Later, as a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management. He began applying these methods to his investments in 1985. Over the next 6 years, this style proved more successful than even John had expected. He left his full-time position in the transportation industry at the end of 1991 to perform full-time research on his models, study the mutual fund industry, and write a business plan for Bridgeway.

Elena Khoziaeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Elena Khoziaeva, CFA, is a portfolio manager and began working at Bridgeway in 1998. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. Elena earned a Bachelor of Economic Sciences from Belarussian State Economic University in Minsk and graduated with highest honors from the University of Houston with an MBA in Accounting.

Michael Whipple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2005

16.6

16.6%

Mike Whipple, CFA, FRM, is a portfolio manager and began working for Bridgeway in 2002. His responsibilities include portfolio management, investment research, and statistical modeling. He holds a BS in Accountancy and Finance from Miami University in Ohio. Michael worked in public accounting with a focus in auditing from 1993 to 2000 before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2000 to 2002, where he earned his MBA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

