Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.2%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
Net Assets
$453 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.1%
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BWBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.2%
|-5.3%
|261.6%
|2.62%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-23.0%
|221.7%
|4.71%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-7.5%
|35.4%
|12.00%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-12.7%
|17.1%
|3.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BWBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWBTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|453 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|58.64%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|4
|9963
|53.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|441 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|51.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.08%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|37.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWBTX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.52%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|13.09%
|Other
|1.19%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|16.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.67%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|6.81%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|85.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|76.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|85.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWBTX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.72%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|0.53%
|Technology
|23.28%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|21.05%
|Healthcare
|14.76%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|27.89%
|Financial Services
|13.54%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|76.32%
|Real Estate
|8.68%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|4.21%
|Industrials
|7.00%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|95.26%
|Communication Services
|5.63%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|82.63%
|Consumer Defense
|1.17%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|97.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.95%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|96.84%
|Energy
|0.20%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|97.89%
|Utilities
|0.08%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWBTX % Rank
|US
|84.51%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|5.24%
|Non US
|13.01%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|87.43%
|BWBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|96.26%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|13.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|BWBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BWBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BWBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.18%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|0.56%
|BWBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWBTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|52.88%
|BWBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BWBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWBTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|77.13%
|BWBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Michael Baron joined Baron in 2004 as a research analyst and was named co-portfolio manager of Baron WealthBuilder Fund in 2020 and Baron Partners Fund in 2018. He has 19 years of research experience. From 2003 to 2004, he worked at Glenhill Capital as a research analyst. Michael graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Economics in 2003 and from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with an M.B.A. in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
