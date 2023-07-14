Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Baron WealthBuilder Fund

mutual fund
BWBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.14 -0.04 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inst (BWBIX) Primary Adv (BWBFX) Other (BWBTX)
BWBFX (Mutual Fund)

Baron WealthBuilder Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.14 -0.04 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inst (BWBIX) Primary Adv (BWBFX) Other (BWBTX)
BWBFX (Mutual Fund)

Baron WealthBuilder Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.14 -0.04 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Inst (BWBIX) Primary Adv (BWBFX) Other (BWBTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron WealthBuilder Fund

BWBFX | Fund

$17.14

$453 M

0.00%

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.1%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron WealthBuilder Fund

BWBFX | Fund

$17.14

$453 M

0.00%

0.33%

BWBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron WealthBuilder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Baron

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund because it invests, at any given time, in the securities of a select number of Baron mutual funds (the “Underlying Funds”), representing specific investment strategies. The Fund normally invests in a variety of domestic and international equity funds. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation.
The Fund can invest in funds holding U.S. and international stocks; small-cap, small- to mid-cap, mid-cap, large-cap, all-cap stocks; and sector specific stocks.
The portfolio manager decides how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate to underlying fund investments based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the Underlying Funds and the various markets in which they invest.
Underlying Funds  
BARON WEALTHBUILDER FUND
Strategy Fund
Small Cap Baron Discovery Fund
Baron Small Cap Fund
Baron Growth Fund
Small-Mid Cap Baron Focused Growth Fund
Mid Cap Baron Asset Fund
Large Cap Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund
Baron Durable Advantage Fund
All Cap Baron Partners Fund
Baron Opportunity Fund
International / Global Baron International Growth Fund
Baron Emerging Markets Fund
Baron Global Advantage Fund
Baron New Asia Fund
Sector Baron Real Estate Fund
Baron Real Estate Income Fund
Baron Health Care Fund
Baron FinTech Fund
Baron Technology Fund 
The Fund may sell shares of the Underlying Funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities. The Fund may also modify the list of Underlying Funds at any time, including by adding Underlying Funds that may be created in the future, or change the Fund’s asset allocation at any time, in each case without prior approval from or notice to shareholders. At certain periods, the Fund may hold 
a portion of its assets in cash, money market securities or other similar liquid investments. 
Read More

BWBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.1% -5.3% 261.6% 3.14%
1 Yr 16.1% -23.0% 221.7% 5.24%
3 Yr 6.2%* -7.5% 35.4% 13.14%
5 Yr 9.1%* -12.7% 17.1% 4.22%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -44.4% 104.5% 94.18%
2021 5.0% -12.9% 10.1% 53.63%
2020 17.0% -3.8% 17.1% 1.75%
2019 7.0% -3.7% 7.3% 2.38%
2018 -1.4% -9.5% -1.3% 1.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.1% -11.0% 261.6% 3.14%
1 Yr 16.1% -23.0% 221.7% 5.24%
3 Yr 6.2%* -7.5% 35.4% 13.14%
5 Yr 9.1%* -12.7% 20.9% 4.24%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 14.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -44.4% 104.5% 94.18%
2021 5.0% -12.9% 10.1% 53.63%
2020 17.0% -3.8% 17.1% 1.75%
2019 7.0% -3.7% 7.3% 2.38%
2018 -1.4% -9.2% -1.3% 3.64%

NAV & Total Return History

BWBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BWBFX Category Low Category High BWBFX % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 8.18 M 117 B 59.16%
Number of Holdings 17 4 9963 54.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 441 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 51.83%
Weighting of Top 10 84.08% 15.1% 100.0% 37.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Baron Partners Institutional 15.82%
  2. Baron Growth Instl 13.20%
  3. Baron Asset Instl 12.96%
  4. Baron Small Cap Instl 12.08%
  5. Baron Real Estate Institutional 5.44%
  6. Baron Focused Growth Institutional 5.39%
  7. Baron Global Advantage Institutional 4.93%
  8. Baron Opportunity Instl 4.88%
  9. Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Instl 4.75%
  10. Baron Discovery Institutional 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BWBFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.52% 41.81% 99.54% 13.61%
Other 		1.19% -2.94% 17.05% 16.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.67% 0.00% 4.51% 7.33%
Cash 		0.62% -175.13% 34.02% 85.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 77.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 86.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWBFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		24.72% 1.15% 24.72% 1.05%
Technology 		23.28% 1.75% 32.38% 21.58%
Healthcare 		14.76% 2.06% 19.02% 28.42%
Financial Services 		13.54% 9.56% 42.24% 76.84%
Real Estate 		8.68% 0.00% 28.04% 4.74%
Industrials 		7.00% 1.80% 15.05% 95.79%
Communication Services 		5.63% 1.90% 13.69% 83.16%
Consumer Defense 		1.17% 0.47% 14.80% 98.42%
Basic Materials 		0.95% 0.00% 8.62% 97.37%
Energy 		0.20% 0.00% 31.98% 98.42%
Utilities 		0.08% 0.00% 15.29% 94.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BWBFX % Rank
US 		84.51% 27.22% 98.64% 5.76%
Non US 		13.01% 0.38% 36.06% 87.96%

BWBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BWBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 2.81% 76.47%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 13.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

BWBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BWBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BWBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.18% 0.18% 300.02% 1.12%

BWBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BWBFX Category Low Category High BWBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.68% 53.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BWBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BWBFX Category Low Category High BWBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -1.69% 5.31% 84.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BWBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BWBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.

Michael Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Michael Baron joined Baron in 2004 as a research analyst and was named co-portfolio manager of Baron WealthBuilder Fund in 2020 and Baron Partners Fund in 2018. He has 19 years of research experience. From 2003 to 2004, he worked at Glenhill Capital as a research analyst. Michael graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Economics in 2003 and from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with an M.B.A. in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×