Trending ETFs

Baywood Socially Responsible Fund

mutual fund
BVSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.63 -0.16 -1.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BVSIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$6.93 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BVSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baywood Socially Responsible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baywood
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shelley Mann

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consist of common stocks of issuers that meet certain socially responsible criteria. This investment strategy may be changed at any time, with 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund may also invest in the preferred stock of such issuers, as well as securities convertible into common stock. Although the Fund will invest primarily in issuers located in the U.S., the Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of foreign corporations. Up to 50% of the Fund’s net assets may consist of securities of mid-capitalization companies. For this purpose, SKBA Capital Management, LLC (“SKBA” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s investment advisor, considers a mid-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization between $1 billion and $5 billion at the time of investment. In addition, the Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Advisor’s Process (as explained below) does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund.

In selecting investments, the Advisor considers social criteria such as an issuer’s community relations, corporate governance, employee diversity, employee relations, environmental impact and sustainability, human rights record, and product safety. Using both quantitative and qualitative data, the Advisor also evaluates an issuer’s involvement in specific revenue generating activities to determine whether the issuer’s involvement was meaningful or simply incidental with respect to that activity.

The Advisor applies vigorous valuation screens that identify issuers for further in-depth fundamental analysis for potential inclusion in the Fund. The investment strategy typically emphasizes securities that the Advisor believes have one or more of the following characteristics: a price significantly below the intrinsic value of the issuer; below average price to sales and price to cash flow ratios; and sound overall financial condition of the issuer. The Advisor may determine to sell a security when its target value is realized, its earnings deteriorate, changing circumstances affect the original reasons for the security’s purchase, or more attractive investment alternatives are identified.

The Fund seeks to avoid investing in any issuer that derives more than 5% of its total revenue from tobacco, alcohol, gambling, abortion or weaponry (whether sold to consumers or the military), or that is involved in nuclear power. Because information on an issuer’s involvement in those activities may not be publicly available, it is possible that the Fund’s holdings may include an issuer that does not meet its criteria for socially responsible investing. When the Advisor discovers that a holding does not meet its criteria for socially responsible investing, it will divest that holding as soon as reasonably practicable.

Read More

BVSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -12.7% 217.8% 57.79%
1 Yr 10.2% -58.4% 200.0% 16.25%
3 Yr 13.7%* -23.0% 64.4% 7.87%
5 Yr 3.8%* -15.2% 29.3% 23.34%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 89.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -65.1% 22.3% 9.37%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.57%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.58%
2019 5.4% -9.2% 10.4% 21.65%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 79.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -12.7% 217.8% 54.85%
1 Yr 10.2% -58.4% 200.0% 13.78%
3 Yr 13.7%* -23.0% 64.4% 9.04%
5 Yr 5.6%* -14.9% 32.0% 16.79%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 88.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -65.1% 22.3% 9.45%
2021 10.3% -25.3% 25.5% 24.65%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.50%
2019 5.4% -9.2% 10.4% 21.65%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 58.05%

NAV & Total Return History

BVSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BVSIX Category Low Category High BVSIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.93 M 1 M 151 B 98.42%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 79.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.34 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.01%
Weighting of Top 10 32.45% 5.0% 99.2% 29.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Atlas Corp 4.13%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc 3.95%
  3. American International Group Inc 3.74%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 3.67%
  5. American Express Co 3.37%
  6. First American Government Obligs X 3.20%
  7. Becton, Dickinson and Co 3.13%
  8. Corning Inc 3.10%
  9. Aptiv PLC 3.03%
  10. NXP Semiconductors NV 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BVSIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.80% 28.02% 125.26% 76.43%
Cash 		3.20% -88.20% 71.98% 21.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.65% 0.00% 58.05% 6.48%
Healthcare 		15.88% 0.00% 30.08% 65.25%
Technology 		11.40% 0.00% 54.02% 41.98%
Industrials 		9.35% 0.00% 42.76% 76.14%
Energy 		7.64% 0.00% 54.00% 50.71%
Communication Services 		7.28% 0.00% 26.58% 26.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.14% 0.00% 22.74% 32.42%
Basic Materials 		6.91% 0.00% 21.69% 6.90%
Consumer Defense 		4.83% 0.00% 34.10% 84.54%
Real Estate 		2.91% 0.00% 90.54% 46.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 90.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVSIX % Rank
US 		79.47% 24.51% 121.23% 92.14%
Non US 		17.33% 0.00% 41.42% 5.29%

BVSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.10% 0.04% 45.41% 1.35%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 76.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 13.81%

Sales Fees

BVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BVSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 488.00% 42.63%

BVSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BVSIX Category Low Category High BVSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.25% 0.00% 41.61% 45.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BVSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BVSIX Category Low Category High BVSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -1.51% 4.28% 43.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BVSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BVSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shelley Mann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Shelley H. Mann. Ms. Mann is Senior Vice President, Director of Trading and Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of SKBA Capital Management, LLC. She has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Ms. Mann is responsible for managing the firm’s trading activities, is a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team, oversees the firm’s client operations and as CCO is responsible for administering the Advisor’s Compliance Program. Previously, Ms. Mann worked at The Bank of California. She attended Utah State University.

Andrew Bischel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Bischel is Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer and a founding member of SKBA. He has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Mr. Bischel is the lead member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Bischel worked at The Bank of California. Mr. Bischel earned his BS in mathematics and BA in economics from the University of California at Davis, and his MBA from the California State University at Sacramento. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Bischel is an equity owner of the firm.

Joshua Rothé

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2005

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Rothé is President and Director of Research. He has been in the industry since 1991 and joined SKBA in 1994. Mr. Rothé is a member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Rothé worked at Lehman Brothers and Kemper Securities. Mr. Rothé received his BS in international business and his MBA with an emphasis in finance from the University of San Francisco. He is a member the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. He holds the Series 65 securities license. Mr. Rothé is an equity owner of the firm.

Evan Ke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Mr. Ke is the Director of Quantitative Research. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. He joined SKBA in 2009 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011.  In between employment at SKBA, Mr. Ke worked in the equity research department at Piper Jaffray.  Mr. Ke received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Ke is an equity owner of the firm.

Matthew Segura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Mr. Segura is the Director of Institutional Portfolio Management. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. Mr. Segura joined SKBA in 2007 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011. Previously Mr. Segura worked at Charles Schwab & Co performing several roles: A Cash Management team member in the Treasury, and a Manager in Financial Planning and Analysis for Schwab's largest retail divisions. Mr. Segura also served five years Active Duty in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Segura received a BS in business administration from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Segura is an equity owner of the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

