Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$6.93 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 5.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consist of common stocks of issuers that meet certain socially responsible criteria. This investment strategy may be changed at any time, with 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund may also invest in the preferred stock of such issuers, as well as securities convertible into common stock. Although the Fund will invest primarily in issuers located in the U.S., the Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of foreign corporations. Up to 50% of the Fund’s net assets may consist of securities of mid-capitalization companies. For this purpose, SKBA Capital Management, LLC (“SKBA” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s investment advisor, considers a mid-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization between $1 billion and $5 billion at the time of investment. In addition, the Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Advisor’s Process (as explained below) does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund.
In selecting investments, the Advisor considers social criteria such as an issuer’s community relations, corporate governance, employee diversity, employee relations, environmental impact and sustainability, human rights record, and product safety. Using both quantitative and qualitative data, the Advisor also evaluates an issuer’s involvement in specific revenue generating activities to determine whether the issuer’s involvement was meaningful or simply incidental with respect to that activity.
The Advisor applies vigorous valuation screens that identify issuers for further in-depth fundamental analysis for potential inclusion in the Fund. The investment strategy typically emphasizes securities that the Advisor believes have one or more of the following characteristics: a price significantly below the intrinsic value of the issuer; below average price to sales and price to cash flow ratios; and sound overall financial condition of the issuer. The Advisor may determine to sell a security when its target value is realized, its earnings deteriorate, changing circumstances affect the original reasons for the security’s purchase, or more attractive investment alternatives are identified.
The Fund seeks to avoid investing in any issuer that derives more than 5% of its total revenue from tobacco, alcohol, gambling, abortion or weaponry (whether sold to consumers or the military), or that is involved in nuclear power. Because information on an issuer’s involvement in those activities may not be publicly available, it is possible that the Fund’s holdings may include an issuer that does not meet its criteria for socially responsible investing. When the Advisor discovers that a holding does not meet its criteria for socially responsible investing, it will divest that holding as soon as reasonably practicable.
|Period
|BVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|57.79%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|16.25%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|7.87%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|23.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|89.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|BVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|9.37%
|2021
|10.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|24.57%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|28.58%
|2019
|5.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|21.65%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|79.31%
|Period
|BVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|54.85%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|13.78%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|9.04%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|16.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|88.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|BVSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|9.45%
|2021
|10.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|24.65%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|28.50%
|2019
|5.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|21.65%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|58.05%
|BVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.93 M
|1 M
|151 B
|98.42%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|1727
|79.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.34 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|98.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.45%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|29.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.80%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|76.43%
|Cash
|3.20%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|21.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|10.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|13.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.65%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|6.48%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|65.25%
|Technology
|11.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|41.98%
|Industrials
|9.35%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|76.14%
|Energy
|7.64%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|50.71%
|Communication Services
|7.28%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|26.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.14%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|32.42%
|Basic Materials
|6.91%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|6.90%
|Consumer Defense
|4.83%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|84.54%
|Real Estate
|2.91%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|46.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|90.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVSIX % Rank
|US
|79.47%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|92.14%
|Non US
|17.33%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|5.29%
|BVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.10%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|1.35%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|13.81%
|BVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BVSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|42.63%
|BVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|45.92%
|BVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.45%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|43.38%
|BVSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2005
17.42
17.4%
Shelley H. Mann. Ms. Mann is Senior Vice President, Director of Trading and Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of SKBA Capital Management, LLC. She has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Ms. Mann is responsible for managing the firm’s trading activities, is a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team, oversees the firm’s client operations and as CCO is responsible for administering the Advisor’s Compliance Program. Previously, Ms. Mann worked at The Bank of California. She attended Utah State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2005
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Bischel is Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer and a founding member of SKBA. He has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Mr. Bischel is the lead member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Bischel worked at The Bank of California. Mr. Bischel earned his BS in mathematics and BA in economics from the University of California at Davis, and his MBA from the California State University at Sacramento. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Bischel is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2005
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Rothé is President and Director of Research. He has been in the industry since 1991 and joined SKBA in 1994. Mr. Rothé is a member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Rothé worked at Lehman Brothers and Kemper Securities. Mr. Rothé received his BS in international business and his MBA with an emphasis in finance from the University of San Francisco. He is a member the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. He holds the Series 65 securities license. Mr. Rothé is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Mr. Ke is the Director of Quantitative Research. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. He joined SKBA in 2009 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011. In between employment at SKBA, Mr. Ke worked in the equity research department at Piper Jaffray. Mr. Ke received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Ke is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Mr. Segura is the Director of Institutional Portfolio Management. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. Mr. Segura joined SKBA in 2007 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011. Previously Mr. Segura worked at Charles Schwab & Co performing several roles: A Cash Management team member in the Treasury, and a Manager in Financial Planning and Analysis for Schwab's largest retail divisions. Mr. Segura also served five years Active Duty in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Segura received a BS in business administration from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Segura is an equity owner of the firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
