Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.4%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$3.69 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.9%
Expense Ratio 5.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Advisor intends to invest primarily in securities that it deems to be undervalued and which exhibit the likelihood of exceeding market returns. The Fund will typically hold these securities until their market price reflects or exceeds their intrinsic value. The Advisor also expects to generate income by primarily investing in dividend-paying companies. In selecting dividend-paying companies, the Advisor does not seek a specific absolute yield; instead it compares the yield to a universe of dividend paying stocks along with its own history.
In determination of a company’s valuation and fundamental attractiveness, the Advisor generally applies a rigorous thought process that includes, but is not limited to the following criteria:
Fundamental Analysis:
|•
|Assess balance sheet risk: Cash generation cycle, debt payment schedule, coverage ratios
|•
|Forecast earning power: Mid-cycle margins, normal return on capital, above/below trend
|•
|Determine cash flow sources/uses: Discretionary cash flow, capital investment required, capital allocation priorities
|•
|Identify dividend policy: Appraise dividend payout to earnings, dividend growth forecast, dividend cut forecast
Competitive Analysis:
|•
|Analyze business strategy: Market share changes, product development cycles and sustainability of advantages
|•
|Evaluate management strengths: Track record, incentive compensation goals, internal compliance system
In addition, the Advisor will at times seek to identify catalysts which may improve a company’s valuation. These catalysts include but are not limited to: changes in management, improvements in a company’s capitalization and forecasted changes of return on invested capital.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor typically seeks to invest in companies for a period of three to five years. In consideration of a company’s fundamental outlook the Advisor considers a company’s earnings power, including its long-term ability to generate profit for reinvestment or distributions to shareholders. The Advisor considers other factors such as balance sheet and income statement strength, competitive position and overall industry prospects as well as management’s alignment with shareholders’ interests. Stock selection is based on individual company merits and the Advisor’s assessment of each company’s fair value.
The Fund may sell a security when it reaches its target valuation or when the Advisor expects or observes a long-term deterioration of a company’s fundamentals. The Advisor may also sell a security when it identifies more compelling investment ideas or a particular security exceeds 5% of portfolio’s total assets.
Under normal conditions, the Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large market capitalization companies and instruments that provide exposure to such securities, including common, preferred and convertible stock and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Although the Fund will invest primarily in issuers located in the U.S., the Fund may also invest in foreign corporations. The Advisor considers large market capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations in the range of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index® at the time of purchase. In addition, the Fund may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Advisor’s Process (as explained above) does not identify other appropriate investments for the Fund.
The Fund is a diversified fund and seeks to construct a portfolio ranging from 40 to 60 securities.
|YTD
|1.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|80.85%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|30.76%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|25.79%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|41.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-0.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|1.77%
|2021
|5.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|73.78%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|63.49%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|48.44%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|55.15%
|YTD
|1.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|77.68%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|27.89%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|25.70%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|38.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-0.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|1.77%
|2021
|5.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|73.78%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|63.40%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|48.44%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|45.51%
|Net Assets
|3.69 M
|1 M
|151 B
|99.50%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|1727
|75.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.16 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|98.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.90%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|35.00%
|Stocks
|96.93%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|72.87%
|Cash
|3.07%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|22.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|19.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|12.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|13.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|15.47%
|Financial Services
|21.45%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|26.93%
|Healthcare
|13.83%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|83.96%
|Energy
|10.69%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|18.12%
|Basic Materials
|9.84%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|4.32%
|Technology
|9.54%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|61.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.34%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|20.45%
|Industrials
|7.62%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|86.53%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|68.25%
|Communication Services
|6.43%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|39.57%
|Real Estate
|3.98%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|36.41%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|84.29%
|US
|82.43%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|86.27%
|Non US
|14.50%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|10.17%
|Expense Ratio
|5.66%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|1.18%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|46.83%
|BVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.44%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|24.81%
|BVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.39%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|6.75%
|BVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$2.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Mr. Bischel is Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer and a founding member of SKBA. He has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Mr. Bischel is the lead member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Bischel worked at The Bank of California. Mr. Bischel earned his BS in mathematics and BA in economics from the University of California at Davis, and his MBA from the California State University at Sacramento. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Bischel is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Shelley H. Mann. Ms. Mann is Senior Vice President, Director of Trading and Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of SKBA Capital Management, LLC. She has been in the industry since 1976 and joined SKBA when the firm was founded in 1989. Ms. Mann is responsible for managing the firm’s trading activities, is a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team, oversees the firm’s client operations and as CCO is responsible for administering the Advisor’s Compliance Program. Previously, Ms. Mann worked at The Bank of California. She attended Utah State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Mr. Rothé is President and Director of Research. He has been in the industry since 1991 and joined SKBA in 1994. Mr. Rothé is a member of the Investment Strategy Team. Previously, Mr. Rothé worked at Lehman Brothers and Kemper Securities. Mr. Rothé received his BS in international business and his MBA with an emphasis in finance from the University of San Francisco. He is a member the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. He holds the Series 65 securities license. Mr. Rothé is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Mr. Ke is the Director of Quantitative Research. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. He joined SKBA in 2009 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011. In between employment at SKBA, Mr. Ke worked in the equity research department at Piper Jaffray. Mr. Ke received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Ke is an equity owner of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Mr. Segura is the Director of Institutional Portfolio Management. He is a portfolio manager on the Investment Strategy Team and is also a securities analyst. Mr. Segura joined SKBA in 2007 as a member of our research internship program and rejoined SKBA in 2011. Previously Mr. Segura worked at Charles Schwab & Co performing several roles: A Cash Management team member in the Treasury, and a Manager in Financial Planning and Analysis for Schwab's largest retail divisions. Mr. Segura also served five years Active Duty in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Segura received a BS in business administration from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute. Mr. Segura is an equity owner of the firm.
