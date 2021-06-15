Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by U.S. companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in a

portfolio of equity securities issued by large, middle, and small capitalization U.S. companies and may also invest in convertible securities, preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The companies whose shares are represented by the ADRs in which the Fund invests typically will have significant economic exposure to the U.S. economy, industries or marketplaces.

The Fund will pursue a strict value-oriented strategy by constructing portfolios of individual stocks, selected on a bottom-up basis, typically reflecting all three of the following value characteristics: price/earnings and price/book ratios below those of the S&P 500 Index and a dividend yield above that of the S&P 500 Index. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund follows a strategy based on an underlying philosophy that securities markets are inefficient and that these inefficiencies can be favorably exploited through adherence to a value-oriented investment process dedicated to individual stock selection on a bottom-up basis. The Fund does not attempt to time the market or rotate in and out of broad market sectors, as, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”) believes it is difficult, if not impossible, to add incremental value on a consistent basis by market timing.

The Fund will generally stay fully invested with what Barrow Hanley believes is a defensive, conservative orientation based on Barrow Hanley’s belief that above-average returns can be achieved while taking below average risks. Barrow Hanley implements this strategy by constructing portfolios of individual stocks that reflect all three value characteristics described above. Through a research-intensive process, Barrow Hanley’s investment team seeks to identify large, medium, and small capitalization companies that are undervalued and temporarily out of favor for reasons that can be identified and understood. Barrow Hanley seeks companies with profitability and earnings growth greater than that of the S&P 500 Index.

The strategy of emphasizing low price/book ratios as well as high dividend yields is intended to help achieve capital preservation in down markets. In periods of economic recovery and rising equity markets, this investment strategy seeks to achieve profitability and earnings growth rewarded by the expansion of price/earnings ratios and the generation of excess returns.

Barrow Hanley’s fundamental value analysis is a discipline that seeks to identify companies that not only possess the three characteristics of value discussed above, but also those companies whose businesses can exhibit high or improving profitability which translates into earnings growth above that of the S&P 500 Index. The qualitative aspects of Barrow Hanley’s investment analysis are designed to produce judgments regarding the prospects for a company’s business. Barrow Hanley believes that the value of the underlying

business, identified through its quantitative analysis, can be “unlocked” as the company’s fundamentals improve and investor confidence is restored.