BARROW HANLEY US VALUE OPPORTUNITIES FUND

mutual fund
BVOYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (BVOIX)
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BARROW HANLEY US VALUE OPPORTUNITIES FUND

BVOYX | Fund

-

$85 M

0.00%

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$85 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BVOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BARROW HANLEY US VALUE OPPORTUNITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Y
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued by U.S. companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in a

portfolio of equity securities issued by large, middle, and small capitalization U.S. companies and may also invest in convertible securities, preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The companies whose shares are represented by the ADRs in which the Fund invests typically will have significant economic exposure to the U.S. economy, industries or marketplaces.

The Fund will pursue a strict value-oriented strategy by constructing portfolios of individual stocks, selected on a bottom-up basis, typically reflecting all three of the following value characteristics: price/earnings and price/book ratios below those of the S&P 500 Index and a dividend yield above that of the S&P 500 Index. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund follows a strategy based on an underlying philosophy that securities markets are inefficient and that these inefficiencies can be favorably exploited through adherence to a value-oriented investment process dedicated to individual stock selection on a bottom-up basis. The Fund does not attempt to time the market or rotate in and out of broad market sectors, as, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”) believes it is difficult, if not impossible, to add incremental value on a consistent basis by market timing.

The Fund will generally stay fully invested with what Barrow Hanley believes is a defensive, conservative orientation based on Barrow Hanley’s belief that above-average returns can be achieved while taking below average risks. Barrow Hanley implements this strategy by constructing portfolios of individual stocks that reflect all three value characteristics described above. Through a research-intensive process, Barrow Hanley’s investment team seeks to identify large, medium, and small capitalization companies that are undervalued and temporarily out of favor for reasons that can be identified and understood. Barrow Hanley seeks companies with profitability and earnings growth greater than that of the S&P 500 Index.

The strategy of emphasizing low price/book ratios as well as high dividend yields is intended to help achieve capital preservation in down markets. In periods of economic recovery and rising equity markets, this investment strategy seeks to achieve profitability and earnings growth rewarded by the expansion of price/earnings ratios and the generation of excess returns.

Barrow Hanley’s fundamental value analysis is a discipline that seeks to identify companies that not only possess the three characteristics of value discussed above, but also those companies whose businesses can exhibit high or improving profitability which translates into earnings growth above that of the S&P 500 Index. The qualitative aspects of Barrow Hanley’s investment analysis are designed to produce judgments regarding the prospects for a company’s business. Barrow Hanley believes that the value of the underlying

business, identified through its quantitative analysis, can be “unlocked” as the company’s fundamentals improve and investor confidence is restored.

BVOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BVOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BVOYX Category Low Category High BVOYX % Rank
Net Assets 85 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 71 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 19.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.04% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VERTIV HOLDINGS CO COMMON STOCK 4.83%
  2. BROADCOM INC COMMON STOCK 2.73%
  3. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN SWEEP INTEREST 2.23%
  4. HESS CORP COMMON STOCK 2.16%
  5. BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON STOCK 2.08%
  6. CRH PLC-SPONSORED ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 2.05%
  7. ORACLE CORP COMMON STOCK 2.05%
  8. PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO COMMON STOCK 2.03%
  9. VICI PROPERTIES INC REIT 1.95%
  10. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.23% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOYX % Rank
US 		97.77% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BVOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BVOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BVOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BVOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BVOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BVOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BVOYX Category Low Category High BVOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BVOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BVOYX Category Low Category High BVOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BVOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

BVOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

