Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
12.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BVOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.47%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.78%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|36.68%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|101 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.06%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|1727
|58.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|88.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.26%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|85.71%
|Stocks
|97.57%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|64.76%
|Cash
|2.43%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|32.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.82%
|Healthcare
|16.09%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|63.67%
|Industrials
|15.75%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.65%
|Financial Services
|14.96%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|85.20%
|Basic Materials
|8.26%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.90%
|Technology
|8.24%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|77.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.43%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|29.84%
|Utilities
|6.59%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|21.45%
|Real Estate
|6.37%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|9.56%
|Energy
|6.27%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|70.99%
|Communication Services
|5.35%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|56.19%
|Consumer Defense
|4.67%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|85.04%
|US
|93.03%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|53.52%
|Non US
|4.54%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|48.97%
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.04%
|45.41%
|60.93%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|76.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|62.08%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
