Trending ETFs

BVOIX (Mutual Fund)

BVOIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Barrow Hanley US Value Opportunities Fund

BVOIX | Fund

$10.12

$101 M

0.97%

$0.10

-

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BVOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrow Hanley US Value Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Perpetual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    10249083
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Nayfa

Fund Description

BVOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -13.6% 215.2% 38.47%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 9.78%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -13.6% 215.2% 36.68%
1 Yr 12.6% -58.6% 197.5% 8.33%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BVOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BVOIX Category Low Category High BVOIX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 1 M 151 B 86.06%
Number of Holdings 70 2 1727 58.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 88.01%
Weighting of Top 10 20.26% 5.0% 99.2% 85.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.32%
  2. Hess Corp 2.25%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 2.13%
  4. Anthem Inc 2.13%
  5. VICI Properties Inc Ordinary Shares 2.12%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.01%
  7. M&T Bank Corp 1.91%
  8. Pinnacle West Capital Corp 1.85%
  9. Raytheon Technologies Corp 1.80%
  10. Deere & Co 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.57% 28.02% 125.26% 64.76%
Cash 		2.43% -88.20% 71.98% 32.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 9.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 10.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOIX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.09% 0.00% 30.08% 63.67%
Industrials 		15.75% 0.00% 42.76% 8.65%
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 58.05% 85.20%
Basic Materials 		8.26% 0.00% 21.69% 5.90%
Technology 		8.24% 0.00% 54.02% 77.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.43% 0.00% 22.74% 29.84%
Utilities 		6.59% 0.00% 27.04% 21.45%
Real Estate 		6.37% 0.00% 90.54% 9.56%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 54.00% 70.99%
Communication Services 		5.35% 0.00% 26.58% 56.19%
Consumer Defense 		4.67% 0.00% 34.10% 85.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVOIX % Rank
US 		93.03% 24.51% 121.23% 53.52%
Non US 		4.54% 0.00% 41.42% 48.97%

BVOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BVOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 60.93%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 44.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BVOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BVOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 76.19%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BVOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

BVOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BVOIX Category Low Category High BVOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 41.90% 62.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BVOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BVOIX Category Low Category High BVOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BVOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BVOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Nayfa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Nayfa joined Barrow Hanley in 2008. His experience includes work as an analyst at HBK and institutional equity sales at Natexis Bleichroeder. Mr. Nayfa began his career in institutional sales at Sidoti & Company, LLC.  He holds an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a BBA in Finance from Texas Christian University, and is a CFA charterholder.

Terry Pelzel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Pelzel has been a Portfolio Manager for this strategy since 2014 and was an Equity Analyst from 2010 to 2014. He continues to serve as an Equity Analyst on other strategies. Before joining Barrow Hanley in 2010, he served as a senior portfolio analyst for Highland Capital Management, LP

Mark Giambrone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

