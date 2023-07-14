Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$124 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|72.24%
|2021
|7.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|56.42%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.21%
|2019
|4.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|41.47%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|79.68%
|Period
|BVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|30.79%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|48.02%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|57.19%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|68.18%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|44.33%
* Annualized
|BVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|124 M
|1 M
|151 B
|84.81%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|1727
|71.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|82.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|39.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.57%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|78.74%
|Cash
|3.43%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|18.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVEIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.65%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|25.27%
|Healthcare
|18.12%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|44.22%
|Technology
|14.61%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|22.53%
|Industrials
|11.46%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|50.79%
|Energy
|7.82%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|48.21%
|Consumer Defense
|7.59%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|62.26%
|Communication Services
|7.29%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|26.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.76%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|72.49%
|Utilities
|3.02%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|70.16%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|47.55%
|Basic Materials
|0.77%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|91.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVEIX % Rank
|US
|87.00%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|79.90%
|Non US
|9.57%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|20.26%
|BVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|62.69%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|77.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|39.32%
|BVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.52%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|62.16%
|BVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|36.98%
|BVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2003
18.59
18.6%
Mr. Laveson joined Becker Capital Management, Inc. in 1995. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Laveson was a senior analyst and portfolio manager with Crabbe Huson, Neuberger & Berman, Rosenkranz, Ehrenkrantz, Lyon & Ross and Montgomery Securities. He graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master's in Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2003
18.59
18.6%
Patrick E. Becker joined Becker Capital in 1996 and has over 29 years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining Becker Capital, Mr. Becker was Vice President for Grove Securities. He began his career as a retail stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and subsequently became vice president at Grove Securities, where he was responsible for managing individual and institutional assets for over 120 clients. Pat is a past president of the Wilsonville Chamber of Commerce and the Jesuit Alumni Board, and he currently serves on Jesuit’s President Advisory Board and the Young Audiences of Oregon and Southwest Washington. Mr. Becker received a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Ms. Kessler joined Becker Capital Management, Inc in 2004. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc, Ms. Kessler was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at IDS/American Express, Safeco Asset Mgt, and Crabbe Huson. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude from Carleton College with a B.A. in English Literature. She received her MBA in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Mr. Murray joined Becker Capital Management, Inc. in 2013. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Murray most recently served as a senior member of the North American Equities team at Alliance Trust, PLC and covered a variety of industries. He received a M.A. from University of Edinburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
T.J. joined Becker Capital in 2013. T.J. manages portfolios and is an equity analyst. Before joining the firm, T.J. served as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James covering the consumer sector. Prior to that, he covered a variety of industries at Raymond James. B.S., Florida Southern College, M.B.A., University of Florida.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Sid joined Becker Capital in 2015, bringing nearly 15 years of investment industry experience. Sid manages portfolios and is an equity analyst in the Becker Seattle office. Prior to joining the firm, Sid headed the Value Equity Research team within the Wealth Management division at Robert W. Baird (through its acquisition of McAdams Wright Ragen). Sid started his career as a trader on the Indian stock market. B.E. Chemical Engineering, Pune, India. He received his MBA from Willamette University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Blake joined Becker Capital in 1998. He helps oversee the company’s investment process, manages portfolios, and is an equity analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Blake was a Vice President with U.S. Bancorp’s National Accounts Division. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Providence Child Center Foundation. B.S., University of Oregon
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
