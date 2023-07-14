Home
Trending ETFs

BVEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Becker Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Becker
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    1489621
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Laveson

Fund Description

The Fund employs a value strategy and invests primarily in common and preferred stocks whose market prices do not reflect their true values, as determined by the Advisor. The Advisor utilizes a bottom-up approach to stock selection, focusing on company fundamentals. The Advisor typically invests in companies with sound fundamentals that the Advisor believes are selling at discounted valuations and have low price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratios. The Advisor primarily selects stocks of companies with market capitalizations exceeding $10 billion, although the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size or market capitalization that present opportunities for value.
The Fund strives to be fully invested at all times. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and common stock equivalents (such as rights, warrants and convertible securities), equity exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), preferred stock, and equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign securities, including in emerging markets, through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs listed on U.S. exchanges are issued by banks or trust companies, and entitle the holder to all dividends and capital gains that are paid out on the underlying foreign shares. The Advisor may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation: (1) a security subsequently fails to meet the Advisor’s initial investment criteria; (2) an issuer specific event, such as an acquisition or recapitalization that changes the fundamental operations of the company; (3) upon comparative analysis, a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding; or (4) views change of the individual holdings as well as the general market.
Read More

BVEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -13.6% 215.2% 32.92%
1 Yr 4.2% -58.6% 197.5% 50.75%
3 Yr 5.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 56.99%
5 Yr -0.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 58.86%
10 Yr 1.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 56.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -65.1% 22.3% 73.16%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 56.77%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 32.86%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 41.28%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 79.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -13.6% 215.2% 31.04%
1 Yr 4.2% -58.6% 197.5% 48.27%
3 Yr 5.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 57.37%
5 Yr -0.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 68.27%
10 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 45.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -65.1% 22.3% 73.16%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 56.77%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 32.77%
2019 4.7% -9.2% 10.4% 41.28%
2018 -4.5% -8.9% 3.3% 87.36%

NAV & Total Return History

BVEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BVEFX Category Low Category High BVEFX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 1 M 151 B 84.90%
Number of Holdings 58 2 1727 71.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.04%
Weighting of Top 10 29.08% 5.0% 99.2% 40.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 3.43%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co 3.23%
  3. Danone SA ADR 3.20%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 3.15%
  5. AT&T Inc 3.02%
  6. Medtronic PLC 3.02%
  7. Citigroup Inc 3.01%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 2.94%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 2.87%
  10. Walmart Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BVEFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.57% 28.02% 125.26% 78.91%
Cash 		3.43% -88.20% 71.98% 18.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 63.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 60.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 61.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 62.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVEFX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.65% 0.00% 58.05% 25.35%
Healthcare 		18.12% 0.00% 30.08% 44.31%
Technology 		14.61% 0.00% 54.02% 22.61%
Industrials 		11.46% 0.00% 42.76% 50.87%
Energy 		7.82% 0.00% 54.00% 48.30%
Consumer Defense 		7.59% 0.00% 34.10% 62.59%
Communication Services 		7.29% 0.00% 26.58% 26.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.76% 0.00% 22.74% 72.57%
Utilities 		3.02% 0.00% 27.04% 70.41%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 90.54% 47.63%
Basic Materials 		0.77% 0.00% 21.69% 91.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVEFX % Rank
US 		87.00% 24.51% 121.23% 79.98%
Non US 		9.57% 0.00% 41.42% 20.35%

BVEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BVEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.04% 45.41% 53.81%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 47.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 14.79%

Sales Fees

BVEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BVEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 95.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BVEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 488.00% 39.61%

BVEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BVEFX Category Low Category High BVEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 41.90% 85.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BVEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BVEFX Category Low Category High BVEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -1.51% 4.28% 41.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BVEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BVEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Laveson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2003

18.59

18.6%

Mr. Laveson joined Becker Capital Management, Inc. in 1995. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Laveson was a senior analyst and portfolio manager with Crabbe Huson, Neuberger & Berman, Rosenkranz, Ehrenkrantz, Lyon & Ross and Montgomery Securities. He graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master's in Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara.

Patrick Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2003

18.59

18.6%

Patrick E. Becker joined Becker Capital in 1996 and has over 29 years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining Becker Capital, Mr. Becker was Vice President for Grove Securities. He began his career as a retail stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and subsequently became vice president at Grove Securities, where he was responsible for managing individual and institutional assets for over 120 clients. Pat is a past president of the Wilsonville Chamber of Commerce and the Jesuit Alumni Board, and he currently serves on Jesuit’s President Advisory Board and the Young Audiences of Oregon and Southwest Washington. Mr. Becker received a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Portland.

Marian Kessler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Ms. Kessler joined Becker Capital Management, Inc in 2004. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc, Ms. Kessler was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at IDS/American Express, Safeco Asset Mgt, and Crabbe Huson. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude from Carleton College with a B.A. in English Literature. She received her MBA in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Andy Murray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Mr. Murray joined Becker Capital Management, Inc. in 2013. Prior to joining Becker Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Murray most recently served as a senior member of the North American Equities team at Alliance Trust, PLC and covered a variety of industries. He received a M.A. from University of Edinburgh.

Thomas (T.J.) McConville

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

T.J. joined Becker Capital in 2013. T.J. manages portfolios and is an equity analyst. Before joining the firm, T.J. served as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James covering the consumer sector. Prior to that, he covered a variety of industries at Raymond James. B.S., Florida Southern College, M.B.A., University of Florida.

Sid Parakh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2016

6.14

6.1%

Sid joined Becker Capital in 2015, bringing nearly 15 years of investment industry experience. Sid manages portfolios and is an equity analyst in the Becker Seattle office. Prior to joining the firm, Sid headed the Value Equity Research team within the Wealth Management division at Robert W. Baird (through its acquisition of McAdams Wright Ragen). Sid started his career as a trader on the Indian stock market. B.E. Chemical Engineering, Pune, India. He received his MBA from Willamette University.

Blake Howells

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Blake joined Becker Capital in 1998. He helps oversee the company’s investment process, manages portfolios, and is an equity analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Blake was a Vice President with U.S. Bancorp’s National Accounts Division. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Providence Child Center Foundation. B.S., University of Oregon

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

