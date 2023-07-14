Michael Gates, CFA, Managing Director, leads the Model Portfolio Solutions team in the Americas and is the lead portfolio manager for the Target Allocation Funds. He and his team also manage a series of outcome-oriented and total return asset allocation strategies for retail advisors and managed account investors. Mr. Gates' service with BlackRock dates back to 2009, where he served as part of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, as well as BlackRock's Global Trading group. Prior to 2009, Mr. Gates worked for Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009, in a variety of research roles, focused on fixed income and alternative investment strategies. Previously Mr. Gates worked as an analyst responsible for equity risk models at Barra. Mr. Gates earned his MS in Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a BS, with honors, from the University of California, Davis.