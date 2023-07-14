Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$369 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.8%
Expense Ratio 0.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BVDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|14.38%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|15.06%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|29.35%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|11.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BVDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|32.64%
|2021
|1.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|68.15%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|10.39%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|12.02%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|9.72%
|Period
|BVDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|14.52%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|14.75%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|29.66%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|12.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BVDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|32.09%
|2021
|1.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|68.15%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|10.39%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|12.18%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|18.97%
|BVDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|369 M
|658 K
|207 B
|68.72%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|2
|15351
|80.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|340 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|54.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.82%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|16.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.25%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|29.60%
|Bonds
|31.42%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|63.17%
|Cash
|5.08%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|34.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|81.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|71.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|61.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.06%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|21.20%
|Financial Services
|14.28%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|54.17%
|Healthcare
|12.21%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|75.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|35.16%
|Industrials
|9.03%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|73.73%
|Communication Services
|7.92%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|34.75%
|Energy
|6.69%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|28.59%
|Consumer Defense
|6.65%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|48.97%
|Basic Materials
|3.65%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|63.20%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|58.28%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|56.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVDAX % Rank
|US
|48.75%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|44.34%
|Non US
|14.50%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|39.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Government
|51.47%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|5.87%
|Corporate
|22.30%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|76.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.24%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|28.92%
|Securitized
|8.76%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|74.35%
|Municipal
|0.23%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|43.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|45.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BVDAX % Rank
|US
|28.39%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|57.57%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|61.12%
|BVDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|75.31%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|32.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|BVDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BVDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BVDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|70.29%
|BVDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.98%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|71.26%
|BVDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|BVDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BVDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|13.55%
|BVDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2016
6.2
6.2%
Michael Gates, CFA, Managing Director, leads the Model Portfolio Solutions team in the Americas and is the lead portfolio manager for the Target Allocation Funds. He and his team also manage a series of outcome-oriented and total return asset allocation strategies for retail advisors and managed account investors. Mr. Gates' service with BlackRock dates back to 2009, where he served as part of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, as well as BlackRock's Global Trading group. Prior to 2009, Mr. Gates worked for Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009, in a variety of research roles, focused on fixed income and alternative investment strategies. Previously Mr. Gates worked as an analyst responsible for equity risk models at Barra. Mr. Gates earned his MS in Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a BS, with honors, from the University of California, Davis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...