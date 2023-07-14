Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Brandes U.S. Value Fund

mutual fund
BUVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.53 -0.08 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BUVIX) Primary Retirement (BUVRX) A (BUVAX)
BUVIX (Mutual Fund)

Brandes U.S. Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.53 -0.08 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BUVIX) Primary Retirement (BUVRX) A (BUVAX)
BUVIX (Mutual Fund)

Brandes U.S. Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.53 -0.08 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BUVIX) Primary Retirement (BUVRX) A (BUVAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brandes U.S. Value Fund

BUVIX | Fund

$10.53

$5.3 M

1.73%

$0.18

-

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brandes U.S. Value Fund

BUVIX | Fund

$10.53

$5.3 M

1.73%

$0.18

-

BUVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Little

Fund Description

BUVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -13.6% 215.2% 47.60%
1 Yr 12.1% -58.6% 197.5% 11.11%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -65.1% 22.3% 10.46%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -13.6% 215.2% 45.23%
1 Yr 12.1% -58.6% 197.5% 9.49%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -65.1% 22.3% 10.55%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BUVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUVIX Category Low Category High BUVIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 M 1 M 151 B 98.59%
Number of Holdings 56 2 1727 73.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.54 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.26%
Weighting of Top 10 29.04% 5.0% 99.2% 40.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chevron Corp 3.91%
  2. Halliburton Co 3.09%
  3. Cigna Corp 3.00%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 2.88%
  5. Merck & Co Inc 2.85%
  6. McKesson Corp 2.79%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.75%
  8. Amdocs Ltd 2.72%
  9. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 2.66%
  10. CVS Health Corp 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUVIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.34% 28.02% 125.26% 68.73%
Cash 		2.66% -88.20% 71.98% 28.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 13.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 14.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 16.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.22% 0.00% 58.05% 6.98%
Healthcare 		20.69% 0.00% 30.08% 15.05%
Technology 		15.67% 0.00% 54.02% 18.79%
Industrials 		11.26% 0.00% 42.76% 55.36%
Energy 		8.84% 0.00% 54.00% 32.34%
Communication Services 		8.21% 0.00% 26.58% 16.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.86% 0.00% 22.74% 70.99%
Consumer Defense 		2.06% 0.00% 34.10% 94.93%
Basic Materials 		1.53% 0.00% 21.69% 84.95%
Utilities 		0.67% 0.00% 27.04% 87.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 85.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUVIX % Rank
US 		94.34% 24.51% 121.23% 43.92%
Non US 		3.00% 0.00% 41.42% 57.90%

BUVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 62.48%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 44.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BUVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

BUVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUVIX Category Low Category High BUVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 41.90% 43.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUVIX Category Low Category High BUVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ken Little, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, oversees the firm’s research efforts and investment committees. He is a member of the All-Cap and Global Large-Cap Investment Committees and is leader of the Basic Materials and Utilities Research Teams. Mr. Little is a member of the firm’s Senior Management Team and ESG Oversight Committee. Prior to Brandes, he was a Senior Accountant with KPMG. Earned BS from the University of La Verne and his MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke and is a CPA (inactive). His investment experience began in 1996, when he joined Brandes.

Ted Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ted Kim is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Industrials Research Team, specializing in coverage of the automotive and capital goods industries. He is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as a Product and Manufacturing Engineer at a major U.S. automobile company. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and an MS and a BS, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His experience began in 2000 when he joined Brandes.

Brent Fredberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Brent Fredberg, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Technology Research Team. He is also on the Consumer Products Research Team, with a primary focus on household durables companies and is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to Brandes, he worked for Raytheon/Amana Appliances as a Financial Analyst and Controller. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and his BS in finance from the University of Iowa. Mr. Fredberg is a CMA (inactive). His experience began in 1994, and joined Brandes in 1999.

Brian Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Brian Matthews, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Telecommunications Research Team and a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. He was previously a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as an Investment Banking Analyst with Merrill Lynch. Mr. Matthews earned his BS with concentrations in finance and management (summa cum laude) from the Wharton (Pennsylvania). His relevant experience began in 2000, and he joined Brandes in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×