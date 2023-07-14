Ken Little, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, oversees the firm’s research efforts and investment committees. He is a member of the All-Cap and Global Large-Cap Investment Committees and is leader of the Basic Materials and Utilities Research Teams. Mr. Little is a member of the firm’s Senior Management Team and ESG Oversight Committee. Prior to Brandes, he was a Senior Accountant with KPMG. Earned BS from the University of La Verne and his MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke and is a CPA (inactive). His investment experience began in 1996, when he joined Brandes.