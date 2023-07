Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the utilities industry. The fund may change this 80% policy only upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The managers consider a company to be engaged in the utilities industry if

• the company’s securities are listed in at least one index that is made up exclusively of companies engaged in one or more of the following industries: electricity, natural gas, telecommunications services, cable television, water or sanitation services; or

• the company derives 50% or more of its revenues or net profits from the ownership or operation of facilities used to provide electricity, natural gas, telecommunications services, cable television, water or sanitation services.

The portfolio managers use quantitative and qualitative management techniques as well as risk controls to construct the fund’s portfolio. The quantitative process involves ranking stocks based on their growth and valuation characteristics. This ranking may be modified by the portfolio managers after they evaluate qualitative factors such as regulatory environment, industry conditions and company specific events. Finally, the managers use a quantitative model to build a portfolio of stocks that they believe will provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return.

The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities and debt securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.

The portfolio managers generally sell a stock when they believe it has become less attractive relative to other opportunities, its risk characteristics outweigh its return opportunity or specific events alter its prospects.