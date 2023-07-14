Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Buffalo Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
BUISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.82 -0.17 -1.13%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFMX) Primary Inst (BUISX) Inst (BUIMX)
BUISX (Mutual Fund)

Buffalo Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.82 -0.17 -1.13%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFMX) Primary Inst (BUISX) Inst (BUIMX)
BUISX (Mutual Fund)

Buffalo Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.82 -0.17 -1.13%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFMX) Primary Inst (BUISX) Inst (BUIMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Buffalo Mid Cap Fund

BUISX | Fund

$14.82

$154 M

0.00%

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$154 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Buffalo Mid Cap Fund

BUISX | Fund

$14.82

$154 M

0.00%

0.87%

BUISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4591567
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josh West

Fund Description

The Small Cap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants and rights of small capitalization (“small-cap”) companies. The Small Cap Fund defines small-cap companies as those companies, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Growth Index. As of June 30, 2022 the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Growth Index was $7 million to $9.8 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the healthcare sector.Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Small Cap Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Small-Cap Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
Read More

BUISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -26.9% 59.5% 91.31%
1 Yr 8.7% -43.3% 860.3% 75.53%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 51.49%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% 52.90%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 81.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 44.46%
2021 -4.1% -52.0% 83.9% 68.93%
2020 15.2% -17.6% 195.3% 12.19%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -53.4% 55.3% 87.59%
1 Yr 8.7% -60.3% 860.3% 71.28%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 51.96%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% 50.74%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 80.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 44.46%
2021 -4.1% -52.0% 83.9% 68.93%
2020 15.2% -17.6% 195.3% 12.19%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BUISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUISX Category Low Category High BUISX % Rank
Net Assets 154 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 79.96%
Number of Holdings 65 20 3702 63.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 81.56%
Weighting of Top 10 27.34% 5.5% 92.1% 48.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IHS Markit Ltd 3.93%
  2. MSCI Inc 3.20%
  3. Verisk Analytics Inc 3.14%
  4. Gartner Inc 2.89%
  5. CBRE Group Inc Class A 2.88%
  6. TripAdvisor Inc 2.83%
  7. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.78%
  8. Bio-Techne Corp 2.77%
  9. RealPage Inc 2.65%
  10. AMETEK Inc 2.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUISX % Rank
Stocks 		97.74% 23.99% 100.52% 55.14%
Cash 		2.27% -0.52% 26.94% 43.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 9.75%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 15.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 1.95%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 6.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUISX % Rank
Technology 		32.09% 0.04% 62.17% 49.65%
Healthcare 		17.81% 0.00% 43.77% 48.58%
Industrials 		10.97% 0.00% 38.23% 77.48%
Financial Services 		10.70% 0.00% 43.01% 25.71%
Real Estate 		7.97% 0.00% 19.28% 9.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.58% 0.00% 57.41% 91.84%
Communication Services 		5.73% 0.00% 18.33% 14.89%
Energy 		3.77% 0.00% 62.10% 23.58%
Basic Materials 		3.39% 0.00% 17.25% 30.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 27.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 82.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUISX % Rank
US 		96.47% 23.38% 100.52% 26.06%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 35.22% 73.23%

BUISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.02% 19.28% 69.73%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 79.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 250.31% 17.59%

BUISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUISX Category Low Category High BUISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 10.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUISX Category Low Category High BUISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -2.24% 2.75% 46.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josh West

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2017

4.54

4.5%

Mr. West has been an investment professional since 2005 and joined KCM in 2008. Previously, Mr. West was an equity investment analyst with Scout Investment Advisors in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. West holds an M.B.A. from the University of Missouri-Columbia and B.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Craig Richard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Craig Richard, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Richard has been an investment professional since 2002 and joined KCM in 2008. Previously, Mr. Richard was an equity research analyst with A.G. Edwards from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Richard holds a B.S. from Kansas State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kansas.

Doug Cartwright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Doug Cartwright, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager and partner. Mr. Cartwright has been an investment professional since 2006 and joined Kornitzer Capital Management in 2013. Mr. Cartwright was formerly an equity analyst with Kellogg Asset Management and a credit analyst with Waddell & Reed Investment Management. Mr. Cartwright holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Baylor University and an M.B.A from the Wisconsin School of Business Applied Securities Analysis Program. Mr. Cartwright has served as co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Opportunities Fund since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×