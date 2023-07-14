The Mid Cap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants and rights of medium capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. The Mid Cap Fund defines mid-cap companies as those companies, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell Midcap Growth Index. As of June 30, 2022 the range of market capitalizations of the Russell Midcap Growth Index was $1.9 billion to $46.5 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector.

Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Mid Cap Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management,

conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Mid Cap Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.