Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$154 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|BUIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|154 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|80.14%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|20
|3702
|63.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.2 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|81.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.34%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|48.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.74%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|55.32%
|Cash
|2.27%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|43.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|10.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|16.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|2.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|6.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUIMX % Rank
|Technology
|32.09%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|49.82%
|Healthcare
|17.81%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|48.76%
|Industrials
|10.97%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|77.66%
|Financial Services
|10.70%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|25.89%
|Real Estate
|7.97%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|9.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.58%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|92.02%
|Communication Services
|5.73%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|15.07%
|Energy
|3.77%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|23.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.39%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|30.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|27.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|82.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUIMX % Rank
|US
|96.47%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|26.24%
|Non US
|1.27%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|73.40%
|BUIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|69.91%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BUIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BUIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|17.79%
|BUIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|10.99%
|BUIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BUIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|46.58%
|BUIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2017
4.54
4.5%
Mr. West has been an investment professional since 2005 and joined KCM in 2008. Previously, Mr. West was an equity investment analyst with Scout Investment Advisors in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. West holds an M.B.A. from the University of Missouri-Columbia and B.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Doug Cartwright, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager and partner. Mr. Cartwright has been an investment professional since 2006 and joined Kornitzer Capital Management in 2013. Mr. Cartwright was formerly an equity analyst with Kellogg Asset Management and a credit analyst with Waddell & Reed Investment Management. Mr. Cartwright holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Baylor University and an M.B.A from the Wisconsin School of Business Applied Securities Analysis Program. Mr. Cartwright has served as co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Opportunities Fund since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Craig Richard, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Richard has been an investment professional since 2002 and joined KCM in 2008. Previously, Mr. Richard was an equity research analyst with A.G. Edwards from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Richard holds a B.S. from Kansas State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kansas.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
