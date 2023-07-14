Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.3%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$831 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BUIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    17024021
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Male

Fund Description

Fund Description

The International Fund invests primarily in equity securities of established companies that are economically tied to various countries throughout the world (excluding the U.S.). The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in foreign securities or foreign currencies of both developed and developing countries. For purposes of the International Fund's investments, "foreign securities" means those securities issued by companies:
that are organized under the laws of, or with a principal office in, a country other than the U.S. and issue securities for which the principal trading market is in a country other than the U.S.; or
that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in a country other than the U.S., or have at least 50% of their assets in a country other than the U.S.
Under normal circumstances, the International Fund does not expect its investments in emerging markets to exceed 35% of its net assets. Equity securities in which the International Fund will invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, rights and depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in depositary receipts
may include sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The International Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size and in any sector.
In selecting securities for the International Fund, Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), uses a bottom-up approach in choosing investments. The Advisor seeks to identify companies for the International Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable industry, technological, global or other trends. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. In making portfolio selections for the International Fund, the Advisor will also consider the economic, political and market conditions of the various countries in which the Fund may invest. The Advisor may sell the International Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
Read More

BUIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -21.9% 50.1% 14.70%
1 Yr 22.4% -72.8% 36.6% 3.72%
3 Yr 7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.81%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% 11.13%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 30.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -82.1% 547.9% 11.66%
2021 8.1% -69.3% 196.9% 6.07%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 83.06%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -24.8% 50.1% 14.36%
1 Yr 22.4% -72.8% 36.6% 3.72%
3 Yr 7.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.81%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% 10.63%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 28.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -82.1% 547.9% 11.66%
2021 8.1% -69.3% 196.9% 6.07%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 83.06%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BUIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUIIX Category Low Category High BUIIX % Rank
Net Assets 831 M 183 K 28 B 40.57%
Number of Holdings 78 6 1336 70.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 240 M 59 K 2.7 B 41.75%
Weighting of Top 10 24.53% 5.9% 100.0% 40.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.55%
  2. Livongo Health Inc 2.83%
  3. ICF International Inc 2.55%
  4. Calix Inc 2.50%
  5. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  6. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  7. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  8. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  9. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  10. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUIIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.44% 77.52% 101.30% 77.78%
Cash 		4.57% -1.30% 22.49% 18.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 91.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 91.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 91.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 92.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUIIX % Rank
Technology 		26.91% 2.91% 75.51% 35.52%
Healthcare 		25.90% 0.00% 47.90% 21.89%
Industrials 		20.65% 0.00% 36.64% 17.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.34% 0.00% 40.68% 48.48%
Financial Services 		8.92% 0.00% 42.95% 30.30%
Consumer Defense 		2.91% 0.00% 13.56% 67.17%
Basic Materials 		1.54% 0.00% 10.30% 70.88%
Communication Services 		0.82% 0.00% 15.31% 71.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 96.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 97.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUIIX % Rank
US 		93.19% 67.06% 99.56% 55.89%
Non US 		2.25% 0.00% 26.08% 67.68%

BUIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.05% 27.56% 82.94%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 73.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 3.00% 439.00% 52.35%

BUIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUIIX Category Low Category High BUIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 1.90% 2.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUIIX Category Low Category High BUIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -4.08% 1.10% 45.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Male

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 1998

24.15

24.2%

Mr. Male has been an investment professional since 1986 and joined KCM in 1997. Prior to joining KCM, he was a senior equity securities analyst with the USAA Investment Management Company in San Antonio, Texas. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Male holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jamie Cuellar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2015

7.41

7.4%

Mr. Cuellar has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined KCM in 2015. Mr. Cuellar was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap and US Micro Cap Growth Strategies for PineBridge Investments and predecessor firms, John McStay Investment Counsel and Brazos Capital Management from 2000 to 2012. He also served as a Portfolio Manager with Jacob Asset Management in 2012, a Senior Portfolio Manager with Northern Trust’s wealth advisory practice from 2012 to 2015, as well as an Investment Analyst for Lee Financial Corporation in Dallas, TX from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Cuellar holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of San Diego and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

