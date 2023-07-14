The International Fund invests primarily in equity securities of established companies that are economically tied to various countries throughout the world (excluding the U.S.). The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in foreign securities or foreign currencies of both developed and developing countries. For purposes of the International Fund’s investments, “foreign securities” means those securities issued by companies:

• that are organized under the laws of, or with a principal office in, a country other than the U.S. and issue securities for which the principal trading market is in a country other than the U.S.; or

• that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in a country other than the U.S., or have at least 50% of their assets in a country other than the U.S.

Under normal circumstances, the International Fund does not expect its investments in emerging markets to exceed 35% of its net assets. Equity securities in which the International Fund will invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, rights and depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in depositary receipts

may include sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The International Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size and in any sector.