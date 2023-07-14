The Large Cap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and rights of large capitalization (“large-cap”) companies. The Large Cap Fund considers a company to be a large-cap company if, at time of purchase by the Fund, it has a market capitalization greater than or equal to the lesser of (1) $10 billion, or (2) the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. The median market capitalization of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index changes due to market conditions and also changes with the composition of the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. As of June 30, 2022, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index was approximately $14.1 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector. Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Large Cap Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Large Cap Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.