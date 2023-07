To pursue its investment objective, the Dividend Focus Fund invests in dividend-paying equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants and convertible securities. During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in dividend-paying equity securities. The Fund considers “dividend-paying equity securities” to be securities of companies that declare and pay cash dividends on at least an annual basis. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector and of any size of market capitalization; provided, however, that Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), believes that an investment in the company’s securities is consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives. While the Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, the Advisor expects that the majority of common stocks purchased for the Fund will be of large-cap companies. The Fund considers large-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion at the time of initial purchase. In addition to investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges.The Advisor emphasizes dividend-paying securities that have exhibited historical growth of dividends. The Advisor may sell the Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.