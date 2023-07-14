Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
17.6%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$1.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BUFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|36.70%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|64.72%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|53.72%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|59.02%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|45.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|BUFTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|34.75%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|60.82%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|54.19%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|64.29%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|45.04%
* Annualized
|BUFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.21 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|46.63%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|20
|3702
|33.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|277 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|53.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.97%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|88.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|24.47%
|Cash
|0.59%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|74.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|10.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|16.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|2.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|6.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFTX % Rank
|Technology
|33.74%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|34.93%
|Healthcare
|18.16%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|45.57%
|Industrials
|16.02%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|34.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.13%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|52.66%
|Financial Services
|6.80%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|48.23%
|Basic Materials
|5.38%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|10.82%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|39.72%
|Communication Services
|2.62%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|57.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|27.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|62.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|82.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFTX % Rank
|US
|96.35%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|28.72%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|51.77%
|BUFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|63.42%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|79.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BUFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BUFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|20.69%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUFTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|45.65%
|BUFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|11.17%
|BUFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BUFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|6.12%
|BUFTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2004
18.42
18.4%
Dave Carlsen, CFA, Co-Portfolio Managerand partner. Mr. Carlsen has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM) in 2004. Mr. Carlsen was formerly a senior equity research analyst at Strong Capital Management, Inc. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and an investment analyst and operations manager with Northern Capital Management Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin. Mr. Carlsen holds a B.B.A. in Finance, Investments and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Carlsen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Cuellar has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined KCM in 2015. Mr. Cuellar was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap and US Micro Cap Growth Strategies for PineBridge Investments and predecessor firms, John McStay Investment Counsel and Brazos Capital Management from 2000 to 2012. He also served as a Portfolio Manager with Jacob Asset Management in 2012, a Senior Portfolio Manager with Northern Trust’s wealth advisory practice from 2012 to 2015, as well as an Investment Analyst for Lee Financial Corporation in Dallas, TX from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Cuellar holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of San Diego and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Ken began working with SRAM in 2017 as an advisor to the Small Cap Equities strategy. At SRAM, he capitalizes on 26 years in the institutional investment healthcare sector. His previous experience includes overseeing Humana’s corporate venture capital effort, eleven years as an award-winning sell-side analyst and the last 13 years on the buyside as a sub-advisor at Friess Associates (long only) and Blackthorn Investment Group (market neutral). At Blackthorn, he was part of four-person portfolio team that won back to back “Top Lipper Award for Market Neutral Hedge Fund in North America”. Ken also currently manages his own long oriented healthcare fund, TallGrass Health Sciences Fund. Ken graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in finance and minor in accounting. Ken has served on the Dean of Student’s Advisory Board and the Finance Advisory Board of the Business School at K-State.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
