Buffalo Discovery Fund

mutual fund
BUFTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.69 -0.07 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFTX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$1.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BUFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    41371476
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dave Carlsen

Fund Description

The Discovery Fund principally invests in equity securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and rights of companies whose securities may increase in value due to the development, advancement or commercial application of innovative strategies. Companies engaged in innovative strategies are those who, in the opinion of Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), are engaged in the pursuit and practical application of knowledge to discover, develop and commercialize products, services or intellectual property. The types of companies in which the Fund may invest range across all sectors and all market capitalizations. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges.The Advisor seeks to identify companies for the Discovery Fund’s portfolio that are expected to benefit from innovation and experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Discovery Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
BUFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -26.9% 59.5% 36.70%
1 Yr 11.1% -43.3% 860.3% 64.72%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 53.72%
5 Yr -2.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 59.02%
10 Yr 2.0%* -18.2% 13.7% 45.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 64.82%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 57.90%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 59.81%
2019 3.4% -16.0% 9.5% 85.71%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 41.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -53.4% 55.3% 34.75%
1 Yr 11.1% -60.3% 860.3% 60.82%
3 Yr -3.4%* -41.5% 41.9% 54.19%
5 Yr -2.8%* -27.5% 82.7% 64.29%
10 Yr 5.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 45.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 64.82%
2021 -1.9% -52.0% 83.9% 57.90%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 59.81%
2019 3.4% -16.0% 9.5% 85.71%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 59.71%

NAV & Total Return History

BUFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUFTX Category Low Category High BUFTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.21 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 46.63%
Number of Holdings 87 20 3702 33.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 277 M 360 K 10.9 B 53.19%
Weighting of Top 10 18.97% 5.5% 92.1% 88.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IHS Markit Ltd 2.41%
  2. MSCI Inc 2.29%
  3. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  4. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  5. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  6. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  7. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  8. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  9. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%
  10. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 23.99% 100.52% 24.47%
Cash 		0.59% -0.52% 26.94% 74.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 10.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 16.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 2.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 6.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFTX % Rank
Technology 		33.74% 0.04% 62.17% 34.93%
Healthcare 		18.16% 0.00% 43.77% 45.57%
Industrials 		16.02% 0.00% 38.23% 34.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.13% 0.00% 57.41% 52.66%
Financial Services 		6.80% 0.00% 43.01% 48.23%
Basic Materials 		5.38% 0.00% 17.25% 10.82%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 19.28% 39.72%
Communication Services 		2.62% 0.00% 18.33% 57.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 27.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 62.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 82.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFTX % Rank
US 		96.35% 23.38% 100.52% 28.72%
Non US 		3.06% 0.00% 35.22% 51.77%

BUFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.02% 19.28% 63.42%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 79.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BUFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 20.69%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 250.31% 45.65%

BUFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUFTX Category Low Category High BUFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 11.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUFTX Category Low Category High BUFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -2.24% 2.75% 6.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BUFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Carlsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2004

18.42

18.4%

Dave Carlsen, CFA, Co-Portfolio Managerand partner. Mr. Carlsen has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined Kornitzer Capital Management (KCM) in 2004. Mr. Carlsen was formerly a senior equity research analyst at Strong Capital Management, Inc. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and an investment analyst and operations manager with Northern Capital Management Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin. Mr. Carlsen holds a B.B.A. in Finance, Investments and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Carlsen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jamie Cuellar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Cuellar has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined KCM in 2015. Mr. Cuellar was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap and US Micro Cap Growth Strategies for PineBridge Investments and predecessor firms, John McStay Investment Counsel and Brazos Capital Management from 2000 to 2012. He also served as a Portfolio Manager with Jacob Asset Management in 2012, a Senior Portfolio Manager with Northern Trust’s wealth advisory practice from 2012 to 2015, as well as an Investment Analyst for Lee Financial Corporation in Dallas, TX from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Cuellar holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of San Diego and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

Ken Laudan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ken began working with SRAM in 2017 as an advisor to the Small Cap Equities strategy. At SRAM, he capitalizes on 26 years in the institutional investment healthcare sector. His previous experience includes overseeing Humana’s corporate venture capital effort, eleven years as an award-winning sell-side analyst and the last 13 years on the buyside as a sub-advisor at Friess Associates (long only) and Blackthorn Investment Group (market neutral). At Blackthorn, he was part of four-person portfolio team that won back to back “Top Lipper Award for Market Neutral Hedge Fund in North America”. Ken also currently manages his own long oriented healthcare fund, TallGrass Health Sciences Fund. Ken graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in finance and minor in accounting. Ken has served on the Dean of Student’s Advisory Board and the Finance Advisory Board of the Business School at K-State.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

