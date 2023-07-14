The Discovery Fund principally invests in equity securities, consisting of common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and rights of companies whose securities may increase in value due to the development, advancement or commercial application of innovative strategies. Companies engaged in innovative strategies are those who, in the opinion of Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), are engaged in the pursuit and practical application of knowledge to discover, develop and commercialize products, services or intellectual property. The types of companies in which the Fund may invest range across all sectors and all market capitalizations. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges.The Advisor seeks to identify companies for the Discovery Fund’s portfolio that are expected to benefit from innovation and experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Discovery Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.