BUFSX (Mutual Fund)

Buffalo Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.73 -0.16 -1.08%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFSX) Primary Inst (BUIIX)

Buffalo Small Cap Fund

BUFSX | Fund

$14.73

$831 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$831 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Buffalo Small Cap Fund

BUFSX | Fund

$14.73

$831 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.01%

BUFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    42487178
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Male

Fund Description

The Small Cap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants and rights of small capitalization (“small-cap”) companies. The Small Cap Fund defines small-cap companies as those companies, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Growth Index. As of June 30, 2022 the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Growth Index was $7 million to $9.8 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the healthcare sector.Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Small Cap Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Small-Cap Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
BUFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -19.9% 53.5% 82.60%
1 Yr 8.6% -72.5% 37.5% 68.07%
3 Yr -2.7%* -54.1% 47.9% 50.09%
5 Yr -3.4%* -42.5% 12.6% 48.23%
10 Yr -8.4%* -23.1% 12.2% 95.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -82.1% 547.9% 51.80%
2021 -4.2% -69.3% 196.9% 51.30%
2020 15.1% -28.2% 32.1% 12.43%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 17.96%
2018 -6.3% -14.5% 20.4% 85.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -24.8% 53.5% 81.25%
1 Yr 8.6% -72.5% 37.5% 66.22%
3 Yr -2.7%* -54.1% 47.9% 50.09%
5 Yr -3.4%* -42.5% 14.6% 57.65%
10 Yr 3.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 50.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -82.1% 547.9% 51.80%
2021 -4.2% -69.3% 196.9% 51.47%
2020 15.1% -28.2% 32.1% 12.43%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 17.96%
2018 -6.3% -14.5% 20.4% 88.34%

NAV & Total Return History

BUFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUFSX Category Low Category High BUFSX % Rank
Net Assets 831 M 183 K 28 B 40.40%
Number of Holdings 78 6 1336 68.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 240 M 59 K 2.7 B 41.58%
Weighting of Top 10 24.53% 5.9% 100.0% 39.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.55%
  2. Livongo Health Inc 2.83%
  3. ICF International Inc 2.55%
  4. Calix Inc 2.50%
  5. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  6. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  7. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  8. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  9. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%
  10. Penn National Gaming Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.44% 77.52% 101.30% 77.61%
Cash 		4.57% -1.30% 22.49% 18.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 7.74%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 24.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 4.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 3.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFSX % Rank
Technology 		26.91% 2.91% 75.51% 35.35%
Healthcare 		25.90% 0.00% 47.90% 21.72%
Industrials 		20.65% 0.00% 36.64% 17.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.34% 0.00% 40.68% 47.47%
Financial Services 		8.92% 0.00% 42.95% 30.13%
Consumer Defense 		2.91% 0.00% 13.56% 67.00%
Basic Materials 		1.54% 0.00% 10.30% 70.71%
Communication Services 		0.82% 0.00% 15.31% 70.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 35.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 74.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 74.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFSX % Rank
US 		93.19% 67.06% 99.56% 55.72%
Non US 		2.25% 0.00% 26.08% 66.50%

BUFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.05% 27.56% 66.72%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 68.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BUFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 3.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 3.00% 439.00% 52.16%

BUFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUFSX Category Low Category High BUFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 9.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUFSX Category Low Category High BUFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.83% -4.08% 1.10% 59.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Male

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 1998

24.15

24.2%

Mr. Male has been an investment professional since 1986 and joined KCM in 1997. Prior to joining KCM, he was a senior equity securities analyst with the USAA Investment Management Company in San Antonio, Texas. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Male holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jamie Cuellar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2015

7.41

7.4%

Mr. Cuellar has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined KCM in 2015. Mr. Cuellar was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap and US Micro Cap Growth Strategies for PineBridge Investments and predecessor firms, John McStay Investment Counsel and Brazos Capital Management from 2000 to 2012. He also served as a Portfolio Manager with Jacob Asset Management in 2012, a Senior Portfolio Manager with Northern Trust’s wealth advisory practice from 2012 to 2015, as well as an Investment Analyst for Lee Financial Corporation in Dallas, TX from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Cuellar holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of San Diego and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

×