Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$831 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BUFSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|82.60%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|68.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|50.09%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|48.23%
|10 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|95.85%
* Annualized
|BUFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|831 M
|183 K
|28 B
|40.40%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|6
|1336
|68.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|240 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|41.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.53%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|39.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.44%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|77.61%
|Cash
|4.57%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|18.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|7.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|24.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|3.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFSX % Rank
|Technology
|26.91%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|35.35%
|Healthcare
|25.90%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|21.72%
|Industrials
|20.65%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|17.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.34%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|47.47%
|Financial Services
|8.92%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|30.13%
|Consumer Defense
|2.91%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|67.00%
|Basic Materials
|1.54%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|70.71%
|Communication Services
|0.82%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|35.19%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|74.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|74.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFSX % Rank
|US
|93.19%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|55.72%
|Non US
|2.25%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|66.50%
|BUFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|66.72%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|68.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BUFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BUFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.36%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUFSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|52.16%
|BUFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|9.26%
|BUFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BUFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.83%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|59.22%
|BUFSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2004
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 1998
24.15
24.2%
Mr. Male has been an investment professional since 1986 and joined KCM in 1997. Prior to joining KCM, he was a senior equity securities analyst with the USAA Investment Management Company in San Antonio, Texas. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. Mr. Male holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2015
7.41
7.4%
Mr. Cuellar has been an investment professional since 1992 and joined KCM in 2015. Mr. Cuellar was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap and US Micro Cap Growth Strategies for PineBridge Investments and predecessor firms, John McStay Investment Counsel and Brazos Capital Management from 2000 to 2012. He also served as a Portfolio Manager with Jacob Asset Management in 2012, a Senior Portfolio Manager with Northern Trust’s wealth advisory practice from 2012 to 2015, as well as an Investment Analyst for Lee Financial Corporation in Dallas, TX from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Cuellar holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of San Diego and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
