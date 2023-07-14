Home
Trending ETFs

BUFOX (Mutual Fund)

BUFOX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund

BUFOX | Fund

$16.15

$99 M

0.00%

1.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$99 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

BUFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    May 21, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    3798145
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Richard

Fund Description

The Early Stage Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and rights, of companies that, at the time of purchase by the Fund, Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), defines as early stage growth companies. Early stage growth companies are defined by the Advisor as companies that, at the time of purchase by the Fund, have market capitalizations below the weighted average of the Russell 2000® Growth Index and are companies that are starting to develop a new product or service or have recently developed a new product or service. As of June 30, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Growth Index was $2.9 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary
Receipts (“ADRs”) and equity securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector.
KCM seeks to identify companies for the Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities.
Read More

BUFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -21.9% 50.1% 31.59%
1 Yr 11.2% -72.8% 36.6% 52.20%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 53.58%
5 Yr -2.0%* -42.6% 12.7% 35.57%
10 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 11.9% 48.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -82.1% 547.9% 61.23%
2021 -3.8% -69.3% 196.9% 49.05%
2020 9.8% -28.2% 32.1% 38.74%
2019 6.3% -3.2% 9.3% 23.33%
2018 -3.5% -14.5% 20.4% 44.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -24.8% 50.1% 30.91%
1 Yr 11.2% -72.8% 36.6% 51.18%
3 Yr -3.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 53.75%
5 Yr -2.0%* -42.6% 14.6% 45.34%
10 Yr 4.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 44.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -82.1% 547.9% 61.23%
2021 -3.8% -69.3% 196.9% 49.22%
2020 9.8% -28.2% 32.1% 38.74%
2019 6.3% -3.2% 9.3% 23.33%
2018 -3.5% -14.5% 20.4% 59.66%

NAV & Total Return History

BUFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUFOX Category Low Category High BUFOX % Rank
Net Assets 99 M 183 K 28 B 84.18%
Number of Holdings 66 6 1336 77.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 79.12%
Weighting of Top 10 30.52% 5.9% 100.0% 21.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 8.68%
  2. NV5 Global Inc 3.24%
  3. Open Lending Corp Class A 2.64%
  4. Community Healthcare Trust Inc 2.54%
  5. i3 Verticals Inc 2.53%
  6. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 2.50%
  7. MaxLinear Inc 2.47%
  8. MaxLinear Inc 2.47%
  9. MaxLinear Inc 2.47%
  10. MaxLinear Inc 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFOX % Rank
Stocks 		91.47% 77.52% 101.30% 95.45%
Cash 		8.53% -1.30% 22.49% 2.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 6.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 23.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 3.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 2.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFOX % Rank
Industrials 		28.80% 0.00% 36.64% 2.36%
Technology 		21.29% 2.91% 75.51% 71.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.80% 0.00% 40.68% 8.92%
Healthcare 		16.94% 0.00% 47.90% 75.76%
Financial Services 		6.74% 0.00% 42.95% 51.18%
Real Estate 		2.22% 0.00% 15.31% 47.64%
Communication Services 		2.19% 0.00% 15.31% 54.55%
Consumer Defense 		2.19% 0.00% 13.56% 81.65%
Basic Materials 		1.82% 0.00% 10.30% 63.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 34.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 73.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUFOX % Rank
US 		84.84% 67.06% 99.56% 86.70%
Non US 		6.63% 0.00% 26.08% 22.22%

BUFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.05% 27.56% 22.18%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.05% 4.05% 97.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BUFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 25.21%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 3.00% 439.00% 25.10%

BUFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUFOX Category Low Category High BUFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 8.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUFOX Category Low Category High BUFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -4.08% 1.10% 0.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Richard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2013

9.0

9.0%

Craig Richard, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager. Mr. Richard has been an investment professional since 2002 and joined KCM in 2008. Previously, Mr. Richard was an equity research analyst with A.G. Edwards from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Richard holds a B.S. from Kansas State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kansas.

Doug Cartwright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2015

7.06

7.1%

Doug Cartwright, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager and partner. Mr. Cartwright has been an investment professional since 2006 and joined Kornitzer Capital Management in 2013. Mr. Cartwright was formerly an equity analyst with Kellogg Asset Management and a credit analyst with Waddell & Reed Investment Management. Mr. Cartwright holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Baylor University and an M.B.A from the Wisconsin School of Business Applied Securities Analysis Program. Mr. Cartwright has served as co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Opportunities Fund since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

