The Early Stage Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and rights, of companies that, at the time of purchase by the Fund, Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), defines as early stage growth companies. Early stage growth companies are defined by the Advisor as companies that, at the time of purchase by the Fund, have market capitalizations below the weighted average of the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index and are companies that are starting to develop a new product or service or have recently developed a new product or service. As of June 30, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Russell 2000

®

Growth Index was $2.9 billion. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary

Receipts (“ADRs”) and equity securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector.