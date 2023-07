The High Yield Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in higher-yielding, higher-risk debt securities rated below investment grade by the major rating agencies (or in similar unrated securities), commonly known as “junk bonds.” Debt securities can include fixed and floating rate bonds as well as bank debt and convertible debt securities. While the Fund maintains flexibility to invest in bonds of varying maturities, the Fund generally holds bonds with intermediate-term maturities. With respect to the remaining 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the High Yield Fund may invest in securities such as investment grade debt securities, U.S. Treasury Securities (typically with maturities of 60 days or less), money market funds, and equity investments, including dividend paying stocks, convertible stocks and preferred stocks. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges and U.S. over-the-counter markets. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector.

The Fund maintains a flexible investment policy which allows it to invest in debt securities with varying maturities. However, it is anticipated that the dollar-weighted average maturity of debt securities that the Fund purchases will not exceed 15 years and that the average maturity of all securities that the Fund holds at any given time will be 10 years or less. The lowest rated debt security that the Fund will hold is D quality (defaulted securities). Although the Fund will

not purchase D quality debt securities, the Fund may continue to hold these securities and will sell them at the discretion of Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc’s., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”). The Fund has no limitation on principal, interest or reset terms on debt securities held in the Fund.