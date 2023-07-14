Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$5.51 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.3%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BUBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|44.98%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|36.24%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|26.89%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|15.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BUBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUBSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.51 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|22.27%
|Number of Holdings
|402
|1
|3396
|43.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.66 B
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|10.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.26%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|41.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUBSX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.35%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|42.11%
|Cash
|13.92%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|47.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.73%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|71.49%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|99.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|97.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUBSX % Rank
|Corporate
|47.46%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|34.65%
|Securitized
|20.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.65%
|Government
|15.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.93%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.25%
|Municipal
|2.95%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|9.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUBSX % Rank
|US
|74.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.53%
|Non US
|11.32%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|50.88%
|BUBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|43.12%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|56.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.89%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|17.00%
|BUBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BUBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|74.87%
|BUBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUBSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.15%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|83.77%
|BUBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BUBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUBSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|80.54%
|BUBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Charlie has more than 40 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. His responsibilities include setting investment policy and implementing the long-term investment strategy of Baird Advisors. He also plays a lead role in the management of institutional client relationships. Charlie obtained his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Charlie was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research & Management Company (FIRMCO).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mary Ellen has more than 40 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. She is responsible for the formulation of fixed income strategy as well as the development and implementation of all fixed income asset management services. Mary Ellen serves on the board of Baird Financial Group, as President of the Baird Funds and is chair of the Baird Diversity Steering Committee. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Marquette University and her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Mary Ellen earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1983 and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Mary Ellen was President and Chief Executive Officer of Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) and was Director of Fixed Income.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Warren plays a lead role in the formulation of fixed income strategy as well as the development and implementation of Baird Advisors’ fixed income asset management services. Warren obtained his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1990. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and a past President of the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Warren was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) where he managed municipal bond portfolios and intermediate taxable bond portfolios.Mr. Pierson received his undergraduate degree from Lawrence University and was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1990. Mr. Pierson is currently a member of the CFA Institute and is past President of the CFA Society of Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Sharon plays a lead role in risk management and portfolio construction focusing on managing short and intermediate taxable portfolios and tax-exempt portfolios. Sharon obtained her undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University. She is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Sharon was an Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (FIRMCO) where she did quantitative fixed income analysis and portfolio management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Jay has more than 35 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. He is the head of fixed income research and oversees risk management across Baird Advisors’ portfolio strategies. Jay also plays a lead role in the formulation and implementation of investment strategy. In addition, he directs product responsibility for Long Duration LDI strategies designed for defined benefit pension plans. Jay obtained his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1987. He is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Jay was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Putnam Investments in Boston where he was responsible for strategy formulation and portfolio construction across a wide variety of multi-sector fixed income mandates.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Jeff has more than 25 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. He plays a lead role in overseeing credit research and developing and implementing investment strategies within the credit sector. Jeff obtained his undergraduate degree from Carroll University and his M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned the Certified Public Accountant designation in 1991 and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998. Jeff is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Jeff was the Director of Corporate Bonds at Clarica Life Insurance and began his career as an auditor at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Meg has more than 20 years of investment experience managing a broad range of fixed income portfolios. She co-leads research and strategy development in the mortgage and asset-backed sectors. Meg obtained her undergraduate degree in Economics from Boston College, and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2005. She is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to rejoining Baird Advisors in 2007, Meg was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Deerfield Capital Management in Chicago where she was a member of the asset-backed securities team focusing on collateralized debt obligations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Pat co-leads research and strategy development in the mortgage and asset-backed sectors. Pat obtained his undergraduate degree in Finance and his MS in Applied Economics from Marquette University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Pat was a Senior Vice President at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. covering institutional fixed income accounts where he focused on research and relative value analysis within securitized products and investment grade credit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Abhi focuses on research and analysis in investment-grade and high-yield corporate credits. Abhi obtained his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Vasavi College of Engineering and his Master’s in Computer Science and MBA in Finance from Sam Houston State University. He earned the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation in 2010 and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2014. Abhi is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, he was an Assistant Vice President and Fixed Income Analyst at BMO Global Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Andy focuses on research and analysis in investment-grade and high-yield corporate credits. Andy obtained his undergraduate degree from Marquette University, where he was a graduate of the Applied Investment Management program. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Prior to joining Baird Advisors, Andy performed credit research at M&I Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
