Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BTS Managed Income Fund

mutual fund
BTSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (BTSIX) Primary C (BTSCX) A (BTSAX) Retirement (BTSRX)
BTSRX (Mutual Fund)

BTS Managed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (BTSIX) Primary C (BTSCX) A (BTSAX) Retirement (BTSRX)
BTSRX (Mutual Fund)

BTS Managed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (BTSIX) Primary C (BTSCX) A (BTSAX) Retirement (BTSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BTS Managed Income Fund

BTSRX | Fund

$9.28

$24.5 M

2.61%

$0.24

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 243.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BTS Managed Income Fund

BTSRX | Fund

$9.28

$24.5 M

2.61%

$0.24

2.09%

BTSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BTS Managed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BTS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Pasts

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of income-producing securities, including the following:

bonds issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.
foreign and domestic debt securities, including corporate debt securities, government and agency debt securities, convertible debt securities, debentures, trust receipts, preferred capital stock and convertible capital stock.
foreign and domestic equity securities of any market capitalization that pay dividends.
shares of registered open-end mutual funds, exchange traded funds and closed-end funds that invest primarily in debt securities, real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), foreign and domestic equity securities of any market capitalization or commodities (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund expects that up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in Underlying Funds.

The Fund may invest in investment grade corporate bonds, as well as higher-yielding, higher-risk corporate bonds — commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds — with medium to low credit quality ratings. High yield bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than investment grade bonds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund simultaneously employs two strategies: the Income Strategy and the Risk Management Strategy.

Income Strategy. Through the Income Strategy, the Fund typically invests 60-70% of the Fund’s assets in income-producing securities, without restriction as to maturity, credit quality, type of issuer, country, market capitalization or currency, either through direct investment or indirectly through investment in Underlying Funds. When selecting sector allocations under the Income Strategy, the Adviser uses historic measures of risk, return, and correlation of yield generating asset classes. The Adviser then selects individual securities based on the Adviser’s assessment of projected price and yield.

Risk Management Strategy. Under the Risk Management Strategy, the Fund tactically invests 30-40% of the Fund’s assets in cash, cash equivalents, and fixed income securities, without restriction as to maturity, credit quality, type of issuer, country or currency, including government and government related securities, in an effort to reduce the volatility of the income-producing securities held under the Income Strategy. The Risk Management Strategy is an active trading strategy based on the Adviser’s proprietary tactical asset allocation model that evaluates market trends and momentum. When selecting investments under the Risk Management Strategy, the Adviser uses its tactical asset allocation model to identify investments with risk characteristics that are both negatively correlated to the investments held under the Income Strategy and within the risk tolerances determined using the model’s sector and market trend and momentum indicators.

In seeking to fulfill the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.

Read More

BTSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.2% 18.1% 42.33%
1 Yr -1.2% -18.7% 21.2% 52.25%
3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 77.48%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -31.8% 18.4% 64.55%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.07%
2020 2.3% -20.2% 60.6% 8.03%
2019 0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 80.24%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.7% 18.1% 41.21%
1 Yr -1.2% -18.7% 38.5% 51.34%
3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 77.44%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -31.8% 18.4% 64.41%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.07%
2020 2.3% -20.2% 60.6% 8.03%
2019 0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 81.11%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BTSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTSRX Category Low Category High BTSRX % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 M 100 124 B 97.45%
Number of Holdings 27 2 8175 90.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 78.20%
Weighting of Top 10 79.64% 4.3% 105.0% 9.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 22.56%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 10.02%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 9.31%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 8.27%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 7.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSRX % Rank
Bonds 		70.71% -150.81% 180.51% 77.91%
Cash 		15.73% -261.12% 258.91% 24.42%
Stocks 		9.77% -38.22% 261.12% 5.09%
Convertible Bonds 		2.05% 0.00% 33.50% 38.23%
Preferred Stocks 		1.15% 0.00% 13.21% 18.17%
Other 		0.60% -25.82% 276.99% 12.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSRX % Rank
Real Estate 		29.58% 0.00% 100.00% 7.71%
Energy 		23.71% 0.00% 100.00% 35.48%
Technology 		15.39% 0.00% 29.61% 15.68%
Financial Services 		9.35% 0.00% 100.00% 38.56%
Communication Services 		6.11% 0.00% 100.00% 26.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.99% 0.00% 89.95% 22.37%
Industrials 		2.96% 0.00% 100.00% 38.30%
Healthcare 		2.81% 0.00% 100.00% 26.22%
Consumer Defense 		2.20% 0.00% 99.97% 29.31%
Utilities 		1.45% 0.00% 100.00% 34.96%
Basic Materials 		0.46% 0.00% 100.00% 34.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSRX % Rank
US 		8.75% -40.06% 261.12% 4.36%
Non US 		1.02% -0.10% 18.33% 7.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSRX % Rank
Corporate 		58.73% 0.00% 97.25% 25.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.97% 0.00% 100.00% 19.53%
Government 		10.02% 0.00% 99.43% 56.50%
Securitized 		4.12% 0.00% 99.65% 77.66%
Municipal 		2.06% 0.00% 54.26% 6.28%
Derivative 		0.10% -0.52% 72.98% 53.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSRX % Rank
US 		57.72% -151.11% 194.51% 65.12%
Non US 		12.99% -136.75% 104.82% 62.06%

BTSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.01% 26.65% 14.67%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.29% 62.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

BTSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 243.00% 0.00% 632.00% 93.00%

BTSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTSRX Category Low Category High BTSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.61% 0.00% 15.93% 86.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTSRX Category Low Category High BTSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -1.55% 11.51% 93.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BTSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Pasts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Matthew Pasts, CMT (born 1965) is the CEO, Treasurer, and a Director of BTS. Mr. Pasts joined BTS in 1989. Since that time, he has worked in various capacities at BTS. Mr. Pasts graduated with honors from Babson College in Wellesley, MA receiving a BSBA with a concentration in Finance. Additionally, he has attended Babson Graduate School of Business Administration. Mr. Pasts is a member of the Market Technicians Association (MTA). Upon completion of the MTA's Charted Market Technician (CMT) program, and gaining membership into the MTA, he obtained the CMT designation. Since 1991, Mr. Pasts has been a registered principal with BTS Securities Corporation and currently serves as President and Treasurer.

Vilis Pasts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Vilis Pasts (born 1944) is the Chairman of the Board and the Director of Research. Mr. Pasts is a graduate of Babson College of Business. After college, he was employed as a Securities Analyst for Spear & Staff, where he worked directly with the President and Founder, Mr. Spear. From 1966 to 1970, Mr. Pasts was an account executive with Connecticut General Life, where he received the Award of Merit, The Vice President's Club and President's Club (2) awards. In 1967, he became a registered representative. From 1970 to 1978, he held various positions with several brokerage firms, including registered principal since 1972. In March 1979, he founded BTS. Mr. Pasts also founded BTS Securities Corporation ("BTSC") in 1981. BTSC is a registered broker/dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA. Mr. Pasts has over 50 years of experience in the securities field.

Isaac Braley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Isaac Braley (born 1976) is the President, Director, and Investment Committee Member. Mr. Braley joined BTS in 1999. Mr. Braley has served as a significant contributor to portfolio analysis and creation. Along with his experience in portfolio design and strategy, Mr. Braley is head of distribution for BTS. He actively attends industry investment and research conferences speaking on topics regarding portfolio design and behavioral finance. He has a B.S. in Business Management from Keene State College and a M.S. in Financial Planning from the College of Financial Planning. Mr. Braley is a registered representative of BTS Securities Corporation and holds the Series 6, 63, and 65 licenes.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×