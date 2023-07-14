The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities of small and mid cap companies. Equity securities include common stock and any rights to purchase common stock. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days advance notice of any change to this policy. For these purposes, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") defines small and mid cap issuers as those with market capitalizations within the range encompassed by the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase. The size of companies in the Russell 2500TM Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2500TM Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500TM Index was between $32 million and $35.3 billion. However, the Fund generally excludes securities with market capitalizations less than $500 million at time of purchase.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.