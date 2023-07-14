Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund

mutual fund
BTSMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.77 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BTSMX) Primary
BTSMX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.77 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BTSMX) Primary
BTSMX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.77 -0.11 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BTSMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund

BTSMX | Fund

$21.77

$526 M

0.95%

$0.21

-

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$526 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.83%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund

BTSMX | Fund

$21.77

$526 M

0.95%

$0.21

-

BTSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    24210416
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Scott

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of domestic equity securities of small and mid cap companies. Equity securities include common stock and any rights to purchase common stock. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days advance notice of any change to this policy. For these purposes, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") defines small and mid cap issuers as those with market capitalizations within the range encompassed by the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase. The size of companies in the Russell 2500TM Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2500TM Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500TM Index was between $32 million and $35.3 billion. However, the Fund generally excludes securities with market capitalizations less than $500 million at time of purchase.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration." The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., increased disclosure of salient ESG risks and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers. Unlike other funds managed by the Adviser, the Fund is not subject to ESG screening criteria.

Read More

BTSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.7% 31.6% 86.62%
1 Yr 7.7% -41.1% 28.9% 59.34%
3 Yr 10.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 19.90%
5 Yr 5.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 17.78%
10 Yr 5.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 14.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -52.6% 20.1% 25.38%
2021 12.5% -25.0% 15.1% 5.22%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 62.87%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 8.3% 56.70%
2018 -1.5% -11.1% 0.0% 4.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BTSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -27.0% 31.6% 77.02%
1 Yr 7.7% -41.1% 48.6% 49.87%
3 Yr 10.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 19.79%
5 Yr 5.4%* -15.0% 80.8% 19.12%
10 Yr 8.2%* -8.9% 12.9% 15.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BTSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -52.6% 20.1% 25.38%
2021 12.5% -25.0% 15.1% 5.22%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 62.87%
2019 5.2% -2.6% 8.3% 56.70%
2018 -1.5% -11.1% 0.0% 9.17%

NAV & Total Return History

BTSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BTSMX Category Low Category High BTSMX % Rank
Net Assets 526 M 481 K 145 B 42.57%
Number of Holdings 73 1 2445 58.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 45.98%
Weighting of Top 10 19.71% 2.9% 100.0% 53.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aspen Technology Inc 2.32%
  2. Aspen Technology Inc 2.29%
  3. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 2.27%
  4. Steris PLC 2.23%
  5. Steris PLC 2.23%
  6. Steris PLC 2.23%
  7. Steris PLC 2.23%
  8. Steris PLC 2.23%
  9. Steris PLC 2.23%
  10. Steris PLC 2.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.60% 0.00% 100.57% 51.76%
Cash 		1.40% -2.51% 100.00% 46.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 67.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 65.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 66.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 66.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSMX % Rank
Industrials 		19.23% 0.00% 45.89% 15.87%
Healthcare 		17.20% 0.00% 47.15% 6.55%
Technology 		14.72% 0.00% 40.65% 61.21%
Financial Services 		14.32% 0.00% 46.10% 42.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.83% 2.49% 46.48% 65.74%
Real Estate 		6.57% 0.00% 25.82% 61.71%
Consumer Defense 		5.04% 0.00% 32.18% 27.46%
Energy 		3.60% 0.00% 58.13% 72.04%
Utilities 		3.41% 0.00% 18.97% 51.39%
Communication Services 		3.25% 0.00% 30.98% 34.51%
Basic Materials 		1.83% 0.00% 26.18% 90.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BTSMX % Rank
US 		97.93% 0.00% 100.04% 34.42%
Non US 		0.67% 0.00% 27.19% 68.84%

BTSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BTSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 33.98% 66.35%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 74.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.56%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.30% 6.72%

Sales Fees

BTSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BTSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BTSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.83% 0.00% 321.00% 40.40%

BTSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BTSMX Category Low Category High BTSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 3.08% 78.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BTSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BTSMX Category Low Category High BTSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -2.06% 3.38% 26.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BTSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BTSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/kenneth-p-scott-cfa/

Richard Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/richard-q-williams-cfa/

Leanne Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2020

2.32

2.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/leanne-moore/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×